Ford Australia has confirmed the arrival of the MY26 Everest Sport Bi-Turbo, a limited-edition SUV that blends the rugged capability of the brand’s 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel with the distinctive styling of the Sport series.
Approximately 700 examples will be built, with pricing set at $71,190 MLP or $75,000 drive-away at participating dealers. The model will enter production between September and October 2025, with first customer deliveries expected from October.
Ford says the Everest Sport Bi-Turbo is designed to meet demand from Australian buyers seeking a vehicle equally at home in the city and on off-road tracks. It features full-time 4WD, the 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo engine, and Sport-exclusive styling touches, including blacked-out exterior accents and unique alloy wheels.
Unlike the V6-powered Everest Sport, the Bi-Turbo variant arrives with more standard equipment at a lower price point. Every unit includes the Touring Pack and Prestige Paint as standard, further enhancing its value proposition.
The Touring Pack equips the SUV with a suite of features designed for towing and touring confidence. These include a 360-degree camera, tow bar and hitch, integrated trailer brake controller, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist.
Colour options for the limited-edition model include Blue Lightning (Sport-exclusive), Shadow Black, Meteor Grey, Aluminium, and Alabaster White – a pearlescent shade making its debut in the Everest Sport range, replacing the usual Arctic White. Importantly, all paint finishes are included in the price.
Ford Australia marketing director Ambrose Henderson said the new variant brings together two of the brand’s most popular attributes. “It packages the highly popular 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo 4WD powertrain with the emotive black styling that our Sport customers love,” he said.
With its combination of affordability, capability and premium appointments, the Everest Sport Bi-Turbo aims to be a strong draw for both style-conscious buyers and adventurers looking for an SUV that can handle family duties and off-road escapes alike.
