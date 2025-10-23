Ahead of early 2026 deliveries, Ford Australia has announced pricing and specifications for the updated Ford F-150 range. Introducing exterior and interior updates, the latest F-150 also introduces new features across the range and a new Platinum model at the top of the range.
The F-150 range sees revised exterior styling with new alloy wheel designs across the range, as well as new lighting units and grille designs. The F-150 Lariat and Platinum feature a new tailgate with three different ways to open that makes it the only pick-up in its class to offer a 100-degree fully opened integrated swing gate and, according to Ford, can be opened using one hand or key fob.
As with the pre-updated model, the F-150 continues to offer both short- and long-wheelbase forms, but unlike before, they’re priced at parity and not $995 apart. The F-150’s 4500kg braked towing capacity remains, but Ford has improved both its GVM and GCM to up to 3360kg and 7410kg respectively. Payload has also improved to up to 878kg in the XLT long wheelbase.
The updated Ford F-150 range continues to be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine making 298kW of power and 678Nm of torque. That uses a 10-speed automatic with part-time 4×4 on the XLT and full-time 4×4 on the Lariat and Platinum. Ford is yet to announce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures, but the pre-updated model’s 12.5L/100km and 290g/km respective ratings are unlikely to change much.
The entry-level F-150 XLT, priced from $114,950 plus on-road costs, now includes features such as LED exterior lighting and larger 12-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s displays as standard.
The Lariat has added a new 20-inch alloy wheel design and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, while the Platinum has introduced new features such as multi-way adjustable front seats with massaging.
2026 Ford F-150 pricing (plus on-road costs):
|XLT
|$114,950
|Lariat
|$143,950
|Platinum
|$163,950
2026 Ford F-150 XLT standard features:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic reflector LED headlights
- 360-degree camera
- Tailgate with flexible step and work surface
- Chrome door handles
- Cloth exterior trim
- 12-inch touchscreen
- 12-inch digital driver’s display
- Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert
- Automatic post-impact braking
- Automatic reverse braking
- Tyre pressure monitoring
Lariat model adds to XLT:
- LED projector headlights
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Heated and auto-folding mirrors
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Powered tailgate
- Foldable e-shifter
- 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system
- Automatic climate controlled front seats
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Evasive steer assist
- Intersection assist
- Front parking sensors
- Wireless phone charger
- Rear heated outboard seats
- Memory for the driver’s seat, mirrors and pedals
- Twin-panel sunroof
- Ambient lighting
- Pro Access Tailgate
Platinum model adds to Lariat:
- Gloss black exterior highlights including the wheels, badging and grille surround
- Adaptive dampers
- Power-deployable side steps
- Multi-folding hard tonneau cover
- 360-degree camera with extra rear views
- Black leather trim
- ‘Plush’ front seats with multi-way adjustment and massaging
- Platinum badging
The updated Ford F-150 range will launch in Australia in early 2026.
We recommend
-
Best Utes
Best Dual-Cab Utes 2025: Truck
They may be polarising but for some, the sheer size and grunt of the truck-sized ute is not only desired, but essential.
-
Best Utes
Best Dual-Cab Utes 2025: Towing
When considering a ute purchase, the clincher is towing capacity for many buyers. Here's our pick of the best on the market including the winner of Best Dual-Cab Ute 2025: Towing.