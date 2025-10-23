Ahead of early 2026 deliveries, Ford Australia has announced pricing and specifications for the updated Ford F-150 range. Introducing exterior and interior updates, the latest F-150 also introduces new features across the range and a new Platinum model at the top of the range.

The F-150 range sees revised exterior styling with new alloy wheel designs across the range, as well as new lighting units and grille designs. The F-150 Lariat and Platinum feature a new tailgate with three different ways to open that makes it the only pick-up in its class to offer a 100-degree fully opened integrated swing gate and, according to Ford, can be opened using one hand or key fob.

As with the pre-updated model, the F-150 continues to offer both short- and long-wheelbase forms, but unlike before, they’re priced at parity and not $995 apart. The F-150’s 4500kg braked towing capacity remains, but Ford has improved both its GVM and GCM to up to 3360kg and 7410kg respectively. Payload has also improved to up to 878kg in the XLT long wheelbase.

The updated Ford F-150 range continues to be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine making 298kW of power and 678Nm of torque. That uses a 10-speed automatic with part-time 4×4 on the XLT and full-time 4×4 on the Lariat and Platinum. Ford is yet to announce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures, but the pre-updated model’s 12.5L/100km and 290g/km respective ratings are unlikely to change much.

The entry-level F-150 XLT, priced from $114,950 plus on-road costs, now includes features such as LED exterior lighting and larger 12-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s displays as standard.

The Lariat has added a new 20-inch alloy wheel design and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, while the Platinum has introduced new features such as multi-way adjustable front seats with massaging.

2026 Ford F-150 pricing (plus on-road costs):

XLT $114,950 Lariat $143,950 Platinum $163,950

2026 Ford F-150 XLT standard features:

20-inch alloy wheels

Automatic reflector LED headlights

360-degree camera

Tailgate with flexible step and work surface

Chrome door handles

Cloth exterior trim

12-inch touchscreen

12-inch digital driver’s display

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert

Automatic post-impact braking

Automatic reverse braking

Tyre pressure monitoring

Lariat model adds to XLT:

LED projector headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

Heated and auto-folding mirrors

20-inch alloy wheels

Powered tailgate

Foldable e-shifter

14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system

Automatic climate controlled front seats

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Adaptive lane guidance

Evasive steer assist

Intersection assist

Front parking sensors

Wireless phone charger

Rear heated outboard seats

Memory for the driver’s seat, mirrors and pedals

Twin-panel sunroof

Ambient lighting

Pro Access Tailgate

Platinum model adds to Lariat:

Gloss black exterior highlights including the wheels, badging and grille surround

Adaptive dampers

Power-deployable side steps

Multi-folding hard tonneau cover

360-degree camera with extra rear views

Black leather trim

‘Plush’ front seats with multi-way adjustment and massaging

Platinum badging

The updated Ford F-150 range will launch in Australia in early 2026.