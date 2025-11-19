The new 2026 Nissan Navara ute, confirmed for an Australian release in the first quarter of 2026, has finally been revealed after a lengthy teaser campaign.

Sharing almost everything with the current Mitsubishi Triton, the new Navara – codenamed ‘D27’ – has been brought into the modern age with Mitsubishi’s help. It’s slightly larger than the old model, more powerful, more fuel efficient, more tech-filled and more spacious inside.

On the face of it, the 2026 Nissan Navara appears to be mostly identical to the Mitsubishi Triton on which it’s based, though there are devils in the detail. Unique Navara design features include the headlights and tailights, bumpers, bull bar-inspired V-strut grille surround and mesh grille.

4

The 2026 Nissan Navara measures 5230mm long and rides on a 3150mm long wheelbase – for an extra 42mm of rear legroom than before – which are identical numbers to the Triton. Its 228mm ground clearance is slightly better than the previous Navara, and as previously reported, Australian company Premcar tuned the suspension for local conditions. Unlike the previous Navara and its coil spring rear suspension, the new model features the Triton’s leaf springs.

As with the Triton, the whole 2026 Nissan Navara range uses a 150kW/470Nm 2.4-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, which is an upgrade compared to the current Navara’s 140kW/450Nm 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel. The Triton’s 7.7L/100km combined fuel consumption rating is likely to carry over to the Navara, which is a 0.2L/100km improvement on the current Navara.

A six-speed automatic transmission will be standard and unlike the Triton, four-wheel drive is standard as well, though two four-wheel drive systems will be offered: one with the traditional 2H, 4H and 4L modes and the other a more sophisticated system with the upper-spec ST-X and Pro-4X models upgrading to a permanent system (2H, 4H, 4HLc, 4LLc) with an open centre diff to allow all-wheel drive running on bitumen.

Active safety features have been significantly boosted, which include eight airbags, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree camera and driver attention monitoring, many of which aren’t available on the current Navara.

Inside the 2026 Nissan Navara is identical to the Triton, save for Nissan-specific graphics and trims. Otherwise, the design carries over, as do features such a 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring and a 7.0-inch driver’s display. Nissan is yet to reveal which models will receive what equipment, but the whole range is likely to receive the full suite of safety features.

3

For the first time in the local Navara range, Nissan’s ‘MyNissan’ connected services will be available, which allows owners to control the air-conditioning, call emergency services, track a stolen vehicle and remote door locking and unlocking.

The 2026 Nissan Navara will go on sale in Australia at the end of the first quarter of 2026 with local pricing and specifications to be announced closer to then.