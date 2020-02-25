The 4X4 Australia Ford Ranger is up for sale

WE'VE spent the better part of two years customising this Ford Ranger XLS into the ultimate off-road tourer, and the finished product you're currently ogling is now for sale.

A Ranger was initially given the nod due to the massive range of aftermarket kit readily available for the top-selling model, and the build wouldn't have been possible without the helping hand of Australia's top-class aftermarket industry.

The Ranger is loaded with quality kit from head to tail, starting with Goodyear MT/Rs housed inside a set of bronze KMC Addict 2 alloys.

Ironman 4x4 improved the Ranger's suspension set-up by employing Foam Cell Pro front struts and uprated coil springs, new forged aluminium upper control arms and a constant-load rear leaf spring mated to another set of Foam Cell Pro shocks.

Up front, a Warn winch, Narva Ultima 180 lights (replacing a previous set of Bushranger Night Hawks) and aerials for both the Cel-Fi Go booster and GME UHF radio were embedded in a loopless AFN 4x4 bullbar. Underbody protection is also courtesy of AFN 4x4.

FOLLOW THE BUILD: Complete Ranger build process

That epic canopy, custom-made from powdercoated aluminium, was constructed by the AMVE team in Queensland. Inside it you'll find a myCOOLMAN 60-litre fridge on an MSA fridge slide, an integrated water tank and heaps of storage space.

An integrated RedVision Total Vehicle Management System, incorporating a Manager 30 DC-DC charger and a Redarc 2000-watt pure sine wave inverter, monitors and controls all of your power needs.

Other equipment includes a Hayman Reese X-Bar, a Rola Titan Tray rack system atop the canopy, MaxTrax Extreme recovery boards, a second Titan Tray atop the Ranger, Narva LED work lights, a Pacemaker Exhausts’ King Brown exhaust system, a Water Watch unit and a Provent oil separator catch-can from Direction Plus.

The Ranger XLS is powered by the 3.2-litre engine, which runs through a six-speed manual cog-swapper.

While it might be the end of the road for the Ranger at 4X4 HQ, work has already begun on our next project car: a 2020 Isuzu D-MAX.

THANKS TO

www.redarc.com.au

www.club4x4.com.au

www.amve.com.au

www.atecoequipment.com.au

www.goodyear.com.au

www.wheelprosaustralia.com.au

www.ironman4x4.com

www.pxwholesales.com.au

www.afn4x4.com.au

www.narva.com.au

www.ontrack4x4.com.au

www.titantray.com

www.maxtrax.com.au

www.powertec.com.au

www.gme.net.au

www.msa4x4.com.au

www.pacemaker.com.au

www.3dmats.com.au

www.x-bar.com.au

www.mycoolman.com.au