WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

For sale: 4X4 Australia's Ford Ranger

By Matt Raudonikis and Tristan Tancredi, 07 Dec 2020 News

This Ranger XLS is now the ultimate off-road tourer, and it could be yours.

The 4X4 Australia Ford Ranger is up for sale

WE'VE spent the better part of two years customising this Ford Ranger XLS into the ultimate off-road tourer, and the finished product you're currently ogling is now for sale.

A Ranger was initially given the nod due to the massive range of aftermarket kit readily available for the top-selling model, and the build wouldn't have been possible without the helping hand of Australia's top-class aftermarket industry.

The Ranger is loaded with quality kit from head to tail, starting with Goodyear MT/Rs housed inside a set of bronze KMC Addict 2 alloys.

Ironman 4x4 improved the Ranger's suspension set-up by employing Foam Cell Pro front struts and uprated coil springs, new forged aluminium upper control arms and a constant-load rear leaf spring mated to another set of Foam Cell Pro shocks.

Up front, a Warn winch, Narva Ultima 180 lights (replacing a previous set of Bushranger Night Hawks) and aerials for both the Cel-Fi Go booster and GME UHF radio were embedded in a loopless AFN 4x4 bullbar. Underbody protection is also courtesy of AFN 4x4.

FOLLOW THE BUILD: Complete Ranger build process

That epic canopy, custom-made from powdercoated aluminium, was constructed by the AMVE team in Queensland. Inside it you'll find a myCOOLMAN 60-litre fridge on an MSA fridge slide, an integrated water tank and heaps of storage space.

An integrated RedVision Total Vehicle Management System, incorporating a Manager 30 DC-DC charger and a Redarc 2000-watt pure sine wave inverter, monitors and controls all of your power needs.

Other equipment includes a Hayman Reese X-Bar, a Rola Titan Tray rack system atop the canopy, MaxTrax Extreme recovery boards, a second Titan Tray atop the Ranger, Narva LED work lights, a Pacemaker Exhausts’ King Brown exhaust system, a Water Watch unit and a Provent oil separator catch-can from Direction Plus.

The Ranger XLS is powered by the 3.2-litre engine, which runs through a six-speed manual cog-swapper.

While it might be the end of the road for the Ranger at 4X4 HQ, work has already begun on our next project car: a 2020 Isuzu D-MAX.

THANKS TO

www.redarc.com.au
 www.club4x4.com.au
www.amve.com.au
www.atecoequipment.com.au
www.goodyear.com.au
www.wheelprosaustralia.com.au
www.ironman4x4.com
www.pxwholesales.com.au
www.afn4x4.com.au
www.narva.com.au
www.ontrack4x4.com.au
www.titantray.com
www.maxtrax.com.au
www.powertec.com.au
www.gme.net.au
www.msa4x4.com.au
www.pacemaker.com.au
www.3dmats.com.au
www.x-bar.com.au
www.mycoolman.com.au

 

Subscribe to 4X4 Australia magazine

Subscribe to 4X4 Australia and save up to 39%
The quintessential magazine for Australia’s four-wheel drive and offroad enthusiasts.

Subscribe

 

Related cars, prices and reviews

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. News