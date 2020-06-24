THE JULY issue of 4X4 Australia is out now, with the new issue overflowing with juicy 4x4 goodness.

We delve in and take a close look at the new-look Isuzu-based 2021 Mazda BT-50 that adorns the cover of this magazine. Plus, we revisit the irrepressible LC200 Sahara, taking the elder statesmen for a spin on some gravel.

Dan runs a microscope over a RAM 2500 Power Wagon, which he penned as "the best of the best, the toughest of the tough, the king of every single mountain it's ever travelled on, and the benchmark other 4x4s need to be measured against". High praise, indeed.

However, Matt drove an unstoppable Unimog U5023 and asked whether it's the ultimate adventure touring vehicle. Which one would you choose?

Looking at swiping the credit card for a ute, but a new rig from the showroom is out of the equation? We've got you covered, with a guide on how each of the current utes shape up on the second-hand market - plus we highlight what to look for when buying a used car.

Not long ago we asked our readers to name their favourite 4x4 tracks in Australia. To get you pumped for your post-coronavirus trip, we've listed 10 essential Aussie tracks as voted by our readers.

Part Two of our Tasmanian trip for the 4X4 Australia Adventure Series is also squeezed into this mag, with the crew travelling through the Apple Isle's southern and central delights.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- 2020 Defender features guide.

- Defender gets an auto conversion.

- Satellite Phone buyers' guide.

- New gear, readers’ rigs and long-term updates.

The July 2020 magazine is OUT NOW!