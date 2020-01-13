WHILE 4X4 Australia's HQ in Melbourne might still be locked down, it hasn't stopped us from compiling 130 pages of off-road goodness for our latest magazine.

In this issue we head west to check out a 1984 U1700 Unimog utilised for serious recovery work by the crew at Westcoast 4X4 Creations & Recovery. The ex-military rig has saved many stricken fourbies from becoming roadside attractions on the west coast of Australia.

With the 2021 Bronco stealing headlines around the world, we thought we'd take a look at a local custom beauty - a 1983 Bronco XLT - picked up in surprisingly good nick and with low mileage by its current owner. This tidy example runs a rebuilt 351 Cleveland V8.

We also take a deep dive of the 2021 Isuzu D-MAX. The Japanese vehicle has undergone considerable changes for its third generation, and we go beneath the skin to dissect every aspect of the build and see if it can compete with the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

ANCAP RATING: Five-star safety for 2021 D-MAX

In addition, we saddle two utes - the RAM 1500 and Chevy Silverado 1500 - for a 'big' side-by-side comparison; we list the bush pubs for a four-wheeling adventure; and we talk to the experts about off-road tyres and why they're essential.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE?

- Following bushranger trails in NSW.

- Products new to market.

- New 4x4 gear tested.

- Musso and LC79 in the shed.

The October 2020 issue of 4X4 Australia is OUT NOW!