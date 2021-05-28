Snapshot

Concept drawings by Instagram artist Theottle

Inspired by top-model Giulia Quadrifoglio GTAm

Not likely to ever see production

A series of concept drawings have offered a glimpse into what a wagon version of Alfa Romeo’s popular Giulia may look like.

The renders were created by Theottle, an Instagram-based artist responsible for a variety of photorealistic edits. Much of his work involves transforming sedans into wagons and vice-versa. He’s also offered some attractive front-end tweaks, including a ‘nose job’ on the BMW I8’s controversial grille treatment.

Theottle’s designs aren’t the first time a shooting brake incarnation of the Giulia has been envisioned, with several artists offering their own rooflines and window styles.

Launched in 2016, the Giulia was the first Alfa Romeo saloon since production of the 159 wrapped up in 2011. With the range came the high-performance Quadrifoglio, named in deference to the company’s historic four-leaf clover motif. The top-of-the-range car features a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 375kW through an eight-speed auto.

Alfa Romeo has since upped the ante with a limited-edition, track-focused ‘GTAm’ variant. Power was upped to 398kW and extensive lightening work was performed. Front and rear track was increased by 25mm and 50mm respectively.

Theottle’s race-inspired renders draw inspiration from the GTAm, particularly in the Sauber Engineering-adorned carbon fiber sideskirts.

Hopes for a real-world Giulia wagon were dashed in 2017 however, when head of manufacturing Alfredo Altavilla stated that the company would not pursue the body style. According to Altavilla, it’s a niche already capably filled by the Stelvio crossover, which is built on the same ‘Giorgio’ platform.

With the Quadrifoglio-spec Stelvio pumping out the same 375kW as its Giulia counterpart, it’s difficult to make a case for a Giulia shooting brake on performance grounds. Therefore, unless Alfa Romeo changes its mind, the digital imagining seems as close as we’ll get to a big-boot Giulia.

