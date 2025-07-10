The Alfa Romeo Junior small SUV has launched in Australia priced from $45,900 plus on-road costs.
The Junior is available with either a 48-volt hybrid or fully-electric – Alfa’s first – drivetrain and a comprehensive list of standard features across the range.
The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida (hybrid in Italian) uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder 48-volt hybrid drivetrain, which incorporates a 21kW electric motor into its six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Making a total of 107kW of power and 230Nm of torque, the Junior Ibrida hits 100km/h in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 206km/h. On the combined fuel consumption cycle, it’s rated at 4.1L/100km.
For those wanting an EV, the Junior Elettrica (electric in Italian) uses a 115kW/260Nm front-mounted electric motor that draws power from a 54kWh battery. It hits 100km/h in 9.0 seconds, and the company quotes a 407km range on the WLTP cycle.
The Junior Elettrica can be charged at up to 100kW on a DC charger, or 11kW on an AC charger, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.
Measuring 4170mm long, 1780mm wide, 1500mm tall and riding on a 2562mm long wheelbase, the Alfa Romeo Junior is 360mm shorter than its Tonale larger sibling and 63mm shorter than the Volvo EX30. Its 400-litre boot is 82L larger than the Volvo’s, however.
Alfa Romeo Junior pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Ibrida Hybrid
|$45,900
|Elettrica Electric
|$57,900
Alfa Romeo Junior standard features:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Two-tone black roof
- Rear privacy glass
- Keyless entry and start
- Hands-free electric tailgate
- Leather steering wheel
- Cloth and leatherette upholstery
- 6-way electric driver’s seat with massaging
- Heated front seats
- 10.25-inch touchscreen with live services
- Navigation with live traffic
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- DAB+ digital radio
- Six-speaker sound system
- Front and rear USB charging ports
- Wireless phone charger
- Single-zone automatic climate control
- 6x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Adaptive cruise control
- Level 2 autonomous driving capability
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Lane keeping assistance
- Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed control
- Driver attention monitoring
- Matrix adaptive high beam
- Front, side and rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Automatic parking
Ibrida-specific features:
- Paddle shifters
- Dual tailpipes
Elettrica-specific features:
- Mode 3 charging cable
- 11kW AC onboard charger
Junior options:
- Sunroof: $1990
- Metallic paint (including a black roof): $1990
The Alfa Romeo Junior is now on sale in Australia with the first local deliveries due to commence soon.