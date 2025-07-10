The Alfa Romeo Junior small SUV has launched in Australia priced from $45,900 plus on-road costs.

The Junior is available with either a 48-volt hybrid or fully-electric – Alfa’s first – drivetrain and a comprehensive list of standard features across the range.

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida (hybrid in Italian) uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder 48-volt hybrid drivetrain, which incorporates a 21kW electric motor into its six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Making a total of 107kW of power and 230Nm of torque, the Junior Ibrida hits 100km/h in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 206km/h. On the combined fuel consumption cycle, it’s rated at 4.1L/100km.

For those wanting an EV, the Junior Elettrica (electric in Italian) uses a 115kW/260Nm front-mounted electric motor that draws power from a 54kWh battery. It hits 100km/h in 9.0 seconds, and the company quotes a 407km range on the WLTP cycle.

The Junior Elettrica can be charged at up to 100kW on a DC charger, or 11kW on an AC charger, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Measuring 4170mm long, 1780mm wide, 1500mm tall and riding on a 2562mm long wheelbase, the Alfa Romeo Junior is 360mm shorter than its Tonale larger sibling and 63mm shorter than the Volvo EX30. Its 400-litre boot is 82L larger than the Volvo’s, however.

Alfa Romeo Junior pricing (plus on-road costs):

Ibrida Hybrid $45,900 Elettrica Electric $57,900

Alfa Romeo Junior standard features:

18-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Two-tone black roof

Rear privacy glass

Keyless entry and start

Hands-free electric tailgate

Leather steering wheel

Cloth and leatherette upholstery

6-way electric driver’s seat with massaging

Heated front seats

10.25-inch touchscreen with live services

Navigation with live traffic

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB+ digital radio

Six-speaker sound system

Front and rear USB charging ports

Wireless phone charger

Single-zone automatic climate control

6x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control

Level 2 autonomous driving capability

Blind-spot monitoring

Lane keeping assistance

Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed control

Driver attention monitoring

Matrix adaptive high beam

Front, side and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

Automatic parking

Ibrida-specific features:

Paddle shifters

Dual tailpipes

Elettrica-specific features:

Mode 3 charging cable

11kW AC onboard charger

Junior options:

Sunroof: $1990

Metallic paint (including a black roof): $1990

The Alfa Romeo Junior is now on sale in Australia with the first local deliveries due to commence soon.