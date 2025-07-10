The Alfa Romeo Junior small SUV has launched in Australia priced from $45,900 plus on-road costs.

The Junior is available with either a 48-volt hybrid or fully-electric Alfa’s first drivetrain and a comprehensive list of standard features across the range. 

The Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida (hybrid in Italian) uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder 48-volt hybrid drivetrain, which incorporates a 21kW electric motor into its six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Making a total of 107kW of power and 230Nm of torque, the Junior Ibrida hits 100km/h in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 206km/h. On the combined fuel consumption cycle, it’s rated at 4.1L/100km. 

For those wanting an EV, the Junior Elettrica (electric in Italian) uses a 115kW/260Nm front-mounted electric motor that draws power from a 54kWh battery. It hits 100km/h in 9.0 seconds, and the company quotes a 407km range on the WLTP cycle. 

The Junior Elettrica can be charged at up to 100kW on a DC charger, or 11kW on an AC charger, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes. 

Measuring 4170mm long, 1780mm wide, 1500mm tall and riding on a 2562mm long wheelbase, the Alfa Romeo Junior is 360mm shorter than its Tonale larger sibling and 63mm shorter than the Volvo EX30. Its 400-litre boot is 82L larger than the Volvo’s, however.

Alfa Romeo Junior pricing (plus on-road costs): 

Ibrida Hybrid$45,900
Elettrica Electric$57,900
Alfa Romeo Junior standard features: 

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Automatic LED exterior lighting
  • Automatic rain-sensing wipers
  • Two-tone black roof
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Keyless entry and start
  • Hands-free electric tailgate
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Cloth and leatherette upholstery
  • 6-way electric driver’s seat with massaging
  • Heated front seats
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with live services
  • Navigation with live traffic
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • DAB+ digital radio
  • Six-speaker sound system
  • Front and rear USB charging ports
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Single-zone automatic climate control
  • 6x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Level 2 autonomous driving capability
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed control
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Matrix adaptive high beam
  • Front, side and rear parking sensors
  • Reversing camera
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Automatic parking

Ibrida-specific features: 

  • Paddle shifters
  • Dual tailpipes

Elettrica-specific features:

  • Mode 3 charging cable
  • 11kW AC onboard charger
Junior options:

  • Sunroof: $1990
  • Metallic paint (including a black roof): $1990

The Alfa Romeo Junior is now on sale in Australia with the first local deliveries due to commence soon.