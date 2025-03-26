Aston Martin Vanquish Volante revealed as topless super GT

Celebrating 60 years of the model name, Aston Martin has revealed its muscular new Vanquish Volante.
Pumping out 614kW of power and 1,000Nm of torque from a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 engine, the Vanquish Volante is the most powerful Aston Martin convertible ever made.
That makes it 114kW and 200Nm more potent than the same engine in the DB12 Volante. It’s capable of a 3.4-second 0-100km/h sprint time - just one-tenth slower than the coupe - and a 344km/h top speed.
As with the Vanquish coupe, the grunt is sent only to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.
Based on the Vanquish coupe, the Volante convertible is 75 per cent stiffer than the previous Volante and is similarly structurally strong to the coupe. The Vanquish Volante is only 95kg heavier at 1,880kg than the coupe thanks to its roof mechanism and additional underbody stiffening.
The roof itself is not a metal hard top but an “acoustically enhanced” fabric roof, which can open and close in 14 and 16 seconds, respectively, at speeds of up to 50km/h.
The Vanquish Volante’s Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers have also been tweaked to cope with the extra weight, while the 21-inch wheels and six-piston front/four-piston rear carbon ceramic brakes are unchanged.
Inside the Vanquish Volante is an identical cabin to the coupe with available features like “performance lightweight leather” trim, carbon sports seats and carbon fibre trim.
Standard equipment includes a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 16-way electric adjustment and heating for the seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.
Australian details for the Vanquish Volante are yet to be announced, though European deliveries start in the third quarter of 2025.
