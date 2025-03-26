Aston Martin Vanquish Volante revealed as topless super GT

Celebrating 60 years of the model name, Aston Martin has revealed its muscular new Vanquish Volante.

Pumping out 614kW of power and 1,000Nm of torque from a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 engine, the Vanquish Volante is the most powerful Aston Martin convertible ever made.

That makes it 114kW and 200Nm more potent than the same engine in the DB12 Volante. It’s capable of a 3.4-second 0-100km/h sprint time - just one-tenth slower than the coupe - and a 344km/h top speed.

As with the Vanquish coupe, the grunt is sent only to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.