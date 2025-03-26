WhichCar
News
wheels

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante revealed as topless super GT

Aston Martin celebrates 60 years of the Volante name with new convertible Vanquish.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
e1be1591/2025 aston martin vanquish volante 01 jpg
Gallery24

Celebrating 60 years of the model name, Aston Martin has revealed its muscular new Vanquish Volante.

Pumping out 614kW of power and 1,000Nm of torque from a twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 engine, the Vanquish Volante is the most powerful Aston Martin convertible ever made.

That makes it 114kW and 200Nm more potent than the same engine in the DB12 Volante. It’s capable of a 3.4-second 0-100km/h sprint time - just one-tenth slower than the coupe - and a 344km/h top speed.

e1d51593/2025 aston martin vanquish volante 02 jpg
24

As with the Vanquish coupe, the grunt is sent only to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Based on the Vanquish coupe, the Volante convertible is 75 per cent stiffer than the previous Volante and is similarly structurally strong to the coupe. The Vanquish Volante is only 95kg heavier at 1,880kg than the coupe thanks to its roof mechanism and additional underbody stiffening.

The roof itself is not a metal hard top but an “acoustically enhanced” fabric roof, which can open and close in 14 and 16 seconds, respectively, at speeds of up to 50km/h.

e1f4158f/2025 aston martin vanquish volante 13 jpg
24

The Vanquish Volante’s Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers have also been tweaked to cope with the extra weight, while the 21-inch wheels and six-piston front/four-piston rear carbon ceramic brakes are unchanged.

Inside the Vanquish Volante is an identical cabin to the coupe with available features like “performance lightweight leather” trim, carbon sports seats and carbon fibre trim.

Standard equipment includes a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 16-way electric adjustment and heating for the seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Australian details for the Vanquish Volante are yet to be announced, though European deliveries start in the third quarter of 2025.

MOREAll Aston Martin Vanquish News & Reviews
MOREEverything Aston Martin
MORESports Car Buyers Guide
Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.