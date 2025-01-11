WhichCar
Australia's top 20 best-selling cars in 2024

The Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux continue to dominate the Aussie car market, but what else is going on? Here are the top sellers.

Mike Stevens
If a model's popularity is a key factor in your purchasing decision, this is the list for you.

Snapshot

  • Ranger, RAV4 and HiLux dominated
  • Top three models outsold a number of brands' totals
  • New HiLux and RAV4 are around the corner

No surprise, the 🏅 Ford Ranger led the market yet again with a combined 62,593 sales across its 4x4 and 4x2 forms.

Where it would normally be a hard-fought battle against Toyota's ute, it was instead the midsize 🥈 RAV4 SUV that was nipping at the Ranger's heels.

For 2024, Toyota sold a huge 58,718 RAV4s, beating the 🥉 HiLux (53,499) by just over 5219 units – giving the two Toyotas second and third place in the overall 2024 charts.

What's remarkable there is that both models are closing in on retirement, and the next-generation HiLux has been spied testing this week.

You can keep track of what we know about the next HiLux here, and the next RAV4 here.

Often overlooked is how well the top-selling models outpace some brands' total sales.

For example, the RAV4's nearly 59,000 sales comfortably shades Nissan's 2024 total of 45,284 – along with other popular legacy brands like Subaru (40,604), Volkswagen (36,480) and Honda (14,092).

Others like Hyundai (71,664), Mitsubishi (74,547), Kia (81,787) and Mazda (95,987) all managed to stay ahead of those popular models – but of course, success for the Ranger, RAV4 and HiLux contributed significantly to huge totals for Ford (100,170) and Toyota (241,296).

46521969/2022 toyota rav4 gxl 2wd 2 0l petrol 5d wagon 04e3015b jpg
2

In all, Australia's new-car market recorded 1,220,607 sales in 2024 – just beating out the 2023 record of 1,216,780.

Now for the full list of Australia's top 20 best-selling cars in 2024!

Australia's Top 20 New Cars of 2024

MODEL2024 TOTAL
Ford Ranger62,593
Toyota RAV458,718
Toyota HiLux53,499
Mitsubishi Outlander27,613
Ford Everest26,494
Isuzu Ute D-Max24,031
Toyota Corolla24,027
Mazda CX-522,835
MG ZS22,629
Kia Sportage22,210
Tesla Model Y21,253
Hyundai Tucson19,061
Mazda CX-318,461
Mitsubishi Triton18,077
Isuzu Ute MU-X17,978
Nissan X-Trail17,494
Hyundai Kona17,374
Kia Cerato15,502
Toyota Camry15,401
Toyota Landcruiser 30015,257

