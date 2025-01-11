Australia's top 20 best-selling cars in 2024

If a model's popularity is a key factor in your purchasing decision, this is the list for you.

Snapshot Ranger, RAV4 and HiLux dominated

Top three models outsold a number of brands' totals

New HiLux and RAV4 are around the corner

No surprise, the 🏅 Ford Ranger led the market yet again with a combined 62,593 sales across its 4x4 and 4x2 forms.

Where it would normally be a hard-fought battle against Toyota's ute, it was instead the midsize 🥈 RAV4 SUV that was nipping at the Ranger's heels.

For 2024, Toyota sold a huge 58,718 RAV4s, beating the 🥉 HiLux (53,499) by just over 5219 units – giving the two Toyotas second and third place in the overall 2024 charts.

What's remarkable there is that both models are closing in on retirement, and the next-generation HiLux has been spied testing this week.

You can keep track of what we know about the next HiLux here, and the next RAV4 here.

Often overlooked is how well the top-selling models outpace some brands' total sales.

For example, the RAV4's nearly 59,000 sales comfortably shades Nissan's 2024 total of 45,284 – along with other popular legacy brands like Subaru (40,604), Volkswagen (36,480) and Honda (14,092).