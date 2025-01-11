If a model's popularity is a key factor in your purchasing decision, this is the list for you.
Snapshot
- Ranger, RAV4 and HiLux dominated
- Top three models outsold a number of brands' totals
- New HiLux and RAV4 are around the corner
No surprise, the 🏅 Ford Ranger led the market yet again with a combined 62,593 sales across its 4x4 and 4x2 forms.
Where it would normally be a hard-fought battle against Toyota's ute, it was instead the midsize 🥈 RAV4 SUV that was nipping at the Ranger's heels.
For 2024, Toyota sold a huge 58,718 RAV4s, beating the 🥉 HiLux (53,499) by just over 5219 units – giving the two Toyotas second and third place in the overall 2024 charts.
What's remarkable there is that both models are closing in on retirement, and the next-generation HiLux has been spied testing this week.
You can keep track of what we know about the next HiLux here, and the next RAV4 here.
Often overlooked is how well the top-selling models outpace some brands' total sales.
For example, the RAV4's nearly 59,000 sales comfortably shades Nissan's 2024 total of 45,284 – along with other popular legacy brands like Subaru (40,604), Volkswagen (36,480) and Honda (14,092).
Others like Hyundai (71,664), Mitsubishi (74,547), Kia (81,787) and Mazda (95,987) all managed to stay ahead of those popular models – but of course, success for the Ranger, RAV4 and HiLux contributed significantly to huge totals for Ford (100,170) and Toyota (241,296).
In all, Australia's new-car market recorded 1,220,607 sales in 2024 – just beating out the 2023 record of 1,216,780.
Now for the full list of Australia's top 20 best-selling cars in 2024!
Australia's Top 20 New Cars of 2024
See below this table for links to each model's news & reviews page
|MODEL
|2024 TOTAL
|Ford Ranger
|62,593
|Toyota RAV4
|58,718
|Toyota HiLux
|53,499
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|27,613
|Ford Everest
|26,494
|Isuzu Ute D-Max
|24,031
|Toyota Corolla
|24,027
|Mazda CX-5
|22,835
|MG ZS
|22,629
|Kia Sportage
|22,210
|Tesla Model Y
|21,253
|Hyundai Tucson
|19,061
|Mazda CX-3
|18,461
|Mitsubishi Triton
|18,077
|Isuzu Ute MU-X
|17,978
|Nissan X-Trail
|17,494
|Hyundai Kona
|17,374
|Kia Cerato
|15,502
|Toyota Camry
|15,401
|Toyota Landcruiser 300
|15,257
