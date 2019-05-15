HSV has ended local production of the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS but the iconic muscle car may return under the new General Motors Special Vehicles (GMSV) banner.

An HSV spokesman confirmed to MOTOR that the company had converted its last MY19 Camaro 2SS but said limited stock still remained in dealers for purchase.

An MY20 Camaro is available in the US but not confirmed locally, HSV saying only that it is one of a number of models under consideration as it transitions to GMSV.

It’s not the end for Aussie Camaros, though, as the supercharged ZL1 model will continue as normal for the rest of 2020.

In total, HSV has converted 1500 Camaros since the model debuted in 2018. Initially available only as a six-speed automatic, the arrival of the facelift in 2019 brought with it the option of a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual as well as the range-topping ZL1.

The 2019 2SS facelift was controversial and poorly received in the US, leading Chevrolet to hurriedly introduce an MY20 update that moved from the ‘bow-tie’ badge back to the grille rather than being a cut-out in the bodywork dubbed ‘flow tie’ as well as reverting back to a body-colour grille separation instead of all black.

Chevrolet’s director of passenger car and crossover, Stever Majoros, said at the time: “Customers spoke and we listened. The overwhelmingly positive reaction to the Shock’s (a SEMA 2018 concept that previewed the MY20 looks) helped prompt its transition from concept to production.”

HSV is currently in discussions with GM about which vehicles will appear Down Under courtesy of GMSV. The C8 Corvette and Silverado, including the newly launched 1500 model, are likely to make the cut with other models, such as the Camaro muscle car, Tahoe SUV and Silverado Heavy Duty currently under consideration.