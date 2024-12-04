Australian EV market cracks 100,000 sales

Australia’s electric vehicle (EV) market has experienced notable developments in 2024, with sales surpassing 100,000 units by December, exceeding the previous year’s total of approximately 98,400 units.

Snapshot Over 100,000 EVs sold in 2024, breaking the previous record of 98,400 in 2023

Federal and state incentives, alongside growing model availability, support adoption

Charging infrastructure now includes 900 DC fast-charging sites nationwide

Monthly sales trends

In November 2024, combined EVC and FCAI figures show 6585 battery electric vehicles were sold, accounting for 6.5% of total new vehicle sales.

This represents a slight increase from October’s 6.4% share but a decrease from the 8646 units sold in November 2023.

Total EV says year-to-date, combining EVC-supplied figures for Polestar and Tesla (both brands having left the FCAI earlier this year (Tesla, Polestar)), come out to 101,707.

Electric Vehicle Council’s Head of Policy, Legal and Advocacy Aman Gaur said: “Despite ongoing cost-of-living pressures making it harder to purchase a new car upfront, EV sales have still outpaced previous years.

"EVs are becoming more affordable thanks to a variety of budget-friendly models, more competition across all vehicle types and government incentives."

Model-specific performance

Tesla sold 2540 vehicles in November, a 74% increase from October but a 45% decline compared to November 2023.

Year-to-date Tesla sales stand at 34,754, down 20.9% from the previous year. The Model Y was the top-selling EV with 1,653 units, followed by the Model 3 with 887 units. ￼