The ABC's 730 Report ran a story on Tuesday night laying out state and federal government EV policies. The report, by Andy Park, found that the states are doing the work while the Federal Government's position was to "let the market decide."

Angus Taylor, the Federal Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, says the market will decide on EVs and that uptake will be spurred on by cost and functionality (that is, driving range) and says it is happening quickly.

"It's important that the Federal Government plays its role in ensuring that we're integrating electric vehicles in an efficient way. "People who have the money to buy a luxury car are welcome to go and do that."

Taylor says the Federal Government is not in the business of subsidising luxury cars. This is a curious thing to say as more and more EVs come into the market below the luxury car tax threshold – which itself is higher for low-emissions vehicles. This also plays into a perception that EVs are only for the wealthy, but that is beginning to change.

When you add in the tax breaks given to utes, which are increasingly bought as lifestyle rather than work vehicles, that amounts to a subsidy in concept if not in law. To close that circle, a luxury vehicle is a lifestyle choice – so while the tax break isn’t a direct subsidy, it’s not a luxury offered to EV buyers.

And it bears repeating that if a government wants more of something, it makes policy and offers incentives to encourage it – and if it wants less of something, it taxes it or adds a drag on sales in the form of policy changes.

3 Nissan's Leaf EV: hardly a luxury car.

The New South Wales Liberal government has invested heavily in new public transport over the past few years and is in the process of electrifying its public bus fleet.