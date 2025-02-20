BMW adds higher spec 120 and 220 models to Aussie lineup

BMW Australia has announced two new models to the 1 and 2 Series lineups, with the 150kW 120 and 220 now on sale locally ahead of the first deliveries due in July.

Centre of the 120 and 220 is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 150kW of power and 300Nm of torque - a considerable jump on the lower-spec 118 and 218’s 115kW/230Nm outputs.

Like the 118 and 218, the 120 and 220’s engine is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and both cars remain front-wheel drive. The claimed 0-100km/h time is 7.2 seconds for the 120 and 7.3 seconds for the 220.

In addition to the engine, the 120 and 220 add more standard equipment, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, while all 1 Series and 2 Series variants will also add an illuminated grille from March 2025 production.

BMW 120 and 220 standard equipment: 18-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit 10.25-inch digital driver’s display M Sport Package with sporty exterior elements 10.7-inch touchscreen with BMW Operating System 9 Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED lighting eSIM for live services Rain-sensing automatic wipers Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Keyless entry and start with phone key functionality Satellite navigation with live traffic Heated and auto-folding mirrors DAB+ digital radio ‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholstery Head-up display Electric front seat adjustment including heating and driver’s memory functionality Electric tailgate (120 only)

2025 BMW 1 Series and 2 Series pricing (plus on-road costs): BMW 118 $57,600 BMW 120 $60,600 BMW M135 xDrive $83,600 BMW 218 $59,900 BMW 220 $62,900 BMW M235 xDrive $86,600

2025 BMW 120 and 220 safety equipment Autonomous emergency braking Automatic parking Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality 360-degree camera Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert Front and rear parking sensors Lane departure warning with lane keeping assistance Drive recorder Exit warning Auto high beam Speed limit information Tyre pressure monitoring

Options:

Option Features 120 220 Enhancement Package Metallic paint, 19-inch wheels, steering wheel heating, panoramic sunroof, massaging front seats, traffic jam assist and Harman Kardon sound system $6500 $6700 M Sport Package Pro Red M Sport brakes, dark exterior detailing, M Sport seats, M rear spoiler $3200

The BMW 120 and 220 are available to order now, with the first units due to hit local BMW dealerships in July.

