BMW adds higher spec 120 and 220 models to Aussie lineup

BMW bridges gap in 1 and 2 Series lineups with new 120 and 220.

Jake Williams
BMW Australia has announced two new models to the 1 and 2 Series lineups, with the 150kW 120 and 220 now on sale locally ahead of the first deliveries due in July.

Centre of the 120 and 220 is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 150kW of power and 300Nm of torque - a considerable jump on the lower-spec 118 and 218’s 115kW/230Nm outputs.

Like the 118 and 218, the 120 and 220’s engine is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and both cars remain front-wheel drive. The claimed 0-100km/h time is 7.2 seconds for the 120 and 7.3 seconds for the 220.

In addition to the engine, the 120 and 220 add more standard equipment, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, while all 1 Series and 2 Series variants will also add an illuminated grille from March 2025 production.

BMW 120 and 220 standard equipment:
18-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit10.25-inch digital driver’s display
M Sport Package with sporty exterior elements10.7-inch touchscreen with BMW Operating System 9
Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED lightingeSIM for live services
Rain-sensing automatic wipersWireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Keyless entry and start with phone key functionalitySatellite navigation with live traffic
Heated and auto-folding mirrorsDAB+ digital radio
‘Veganza’ synthetic leather upholsteryHead-up display
Electric front seat adjustment including heating and driver’s memory functionalityElectric tailgate (120 only)
2025 BMW 1 Series and 2 Series pricing (plus on-road costs):
BMW 118$57,600
BMW 120$60,600
BMW M135 xDrive$83,600
BMW 218$59,900
BMW 220$62,900
BMW M235 xDrive$86,600
2025 BMW 120 and 220 safety equipment
Autonomous emergency brakingAutomatic parking
Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality360-degree camera
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alertFront and rear parking sensors
Lane departure warning with lane keeping assistanceDrive recorder
Exit warningAuto high beam
Speed limit informationTyre pressure monitoring
Options:

OptionFeatures120220
Enhancement PackageMetallic paint, 19-inch wheels, steering wheel heating, panoramic sunroof, massaging front seats, traffic jam assist and Harman Kardon sound system$6500$6700
M Sport Package ProRed M Sport brakes, dark exterior detailing, M Sport seats, M rear spoiler$3200

The BMW 120 and 220 are available to order now, with the first units due to hit local BMW dealerships in July.

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

