Snapshot
- 375kW/650Nm headline the specs of M Competition models
- Model release comes in line with broader X3 and X4 update
The updated range of BMW's X3 and X4 models has now been given the M Competition treatment, with the six-cylinder engine from the M3 and M4 finding its way into the luxury SUVs.
Off the back of BMW announcing a mid-life facelift for the X3 and X4 today, the M Competition models were released with increased performance and upgraded features expected when the vehicles are released worldwide later this year.
Features
Identical equipment is shared across the X3 and X4 M Competition variants, standard features include:
- M specific body trim (front bumper, mirrors, grille)
- LED headlights
- Full 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster
- 12.3-inch infotainment screen with BMW Maps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Harman Kardon surround sound
- M sports seats with electronically adjustable headrest
- M sports exhaust with variable flaps
- M suspension with electronic dampers
- Blue M brake calipers (black and red optional)
- 21-inch forged wheels
- Carbon Black, Brooklyn Grey, Marina Bay Blue metallic and Sao Paulo Yellow paint finishes.
Optional extras are limited but can be added to both models, such as:
- Driving assistant professional and BMW drive recorder
- BMW laser light
- Merino leather in Tartufo
- Frozen Marina Bay Blue matt metallic paint
- Head-up display
- Parking assistant with reverse assistant
- Increased speed limiter from 250km/h to 285km/h
Engine, drivetrain and fuel economy
The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder twin-turbo engine in both the X3 and X4 M Competition offers identical power and torque figures for each model, punching out 375kW and 650Nm to deliver 0-100km/h times of under four seconds.
Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, allowing the X3 to record WLTP fuel consumption figures of 11.0-10.8L/100km, while the X4 records slightly more frugal results, down to 10.8-10.7L/100km.
As previously mentioned, the top speed is limited to 250km/h but can be increased to 285km/h with the purchase of the M Driver's Package.
Dimensions
A difference in styling leads to a variation in size but only a minimal one, the X3 and X4 sharing the same 2864mm wheelbase with the bodies close enough in outside measurements to not notice a discrepancy.
The X3 sits at 4716mm in length, 1897mm wide and 1669 high. The X4 is slightly longer at 4754mm and is wider with a width of 1927mm but is marginally shorter height-wise at 1620mm.
Availability
With the standard variants of the X3 and X4 expected to land in Australia at the end of 2021, it is likely the M Competition models will arrive in the first quarter of 2022.
Pricing and features will be revealed closer to the local release.
