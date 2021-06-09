Snapshot 375kW/650Nm headline the specs of M Competition models

Model release comes in line with broader X3 and X4 update

The updated range of BMW's X3 and X4 models has now been given the M Competition treatment, with the six-cylinder engine from the M3 and M4 finding its way into the luxury SUVs.

Off the back of BMW announcing a mid-life facelift for the X3 and X4 today, the M Competition models were released with increased performance and upgraded features expected when the vehicles are released worldwide later this year.

Features

Identical equipment is shared across the X3 and X4 M Competition variants, standard features include:

M specific body trim (front bumper, mirrors, grille)

LED headlights

Full 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster

12.3-inch infotainment screen with BMW Maps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Harman Kardon surround sound

M sports seats with electronically adjustable headrest

M sports exhaust with variable flaps

M suspension with electronic dampers

Blue M brake calipers (black and red optional)

21-inch forged wheels

Carbon Black, Brooklyn Grey, Marina Bay Blue metallic and Sao Paulo Yellow paint finishes.

Optional extras are limited but can be added to both models, such as:

Driving assistant professional and BMW drive recorder

BMW laser light

Merino leather in Tartufo

Frozen Marina Bay Blue matt metallic paint

Head-up display

Parking assistant with reverse assistant

Increased speed limiter from 250km/h to 285km/h

Engine, drivetrain and fuel economy

The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder twin-turbo engine in both the X3 and X4 M Competition offers identical power and torque figures for each model, punching out 375kW and 650Nm to deliver 0-100km/h times of under four seconds.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, allowing the X3 to record WLTP fuel consumption figures of 11.0-10.8L/100km, while the X4 records slightly more frugal results, down to 10.8-10.7L/100km.

As previously mentioned, the top speed is limited to 250km/h but can be increased to 285km/h with the purchase of the M Driver's Package.

Dimensions

A difference in styling leads to a variation in size but only a minimal one, the X3 and X4 sharing the same 2864mm wheelbase with the bodies close enough in outside measurements to not notice a discrepancy.