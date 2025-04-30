BMW Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for the BMW X3 40d xDrive, which is the first diesel-powered variant of the new X3 mid-size SUV. Priced from $108,900 plus on-road costs, the X3 40d sits atop the local X3 range underneath the performance M50 variant and is due in local BMW showrooms in the third quarter of 2025.

The X3 40d is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder diesel engine, making 210kW of power and 670Nm of torque – 15kW/50Nm improvements over its predecessor. That engine is mated to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and sends grunt to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Australian fuel consumption figures are yet to be confirmed, but in Europe, it’s rated at 6.7L/100km on the WLTP cycle.

Standard equipment largely mirrors that of the X3 30e plug-in hybrid that sits below it, though the $4000 Comfort Package that’s optional on the PHEV is standard on the 40d. That includes features such as tinted windows, ventilated front seats, heated front and rear seats, rear window sunblinds, a heated steering wheel and a boot separating net.

The 40d also adds larger 20-inch alloy wheels, M Sport brakes with blue callipers and a fixed panoramic roof as standard over the 30e.



2025 BMW X3 pricing (plus on-road costs):

20 xDrive $86,100 30e xDrive $104,100 40d xDrive $108,900 (new) M50 xDrive $128,900

BMW X3 40d xDrive standard equipment:

20-inch alloy wheels with adaptive suspension

M Sport package with sportier styling

Dusk- and rain-activated automatic LED exterior lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry and start with phone key access

Automatic tailgate

Panoramic fixed glass roof

Synthetic leather upholstery

Electric front seats with heating and ventilation

Heated rear seats and steering wheel

Tri-zone automatic climate control

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

14.9-inch touchscreen with live services, including over-the-air updates

Satellite navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless phone charger

DAB+ digital radio

Six-speaker sound system

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality

Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert

360-degree camera

Adaptive high beam

Automatic parking, including reversing assistant and drive recorder

Tyre pressure monitoring

Orders for the BMW X3 40d xDrive are open now ahead of the first local deliveries scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.