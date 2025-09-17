The long-rumoured BYD Seagull has been confirmed for New Zealand, though it will carry the name Atto 1 when it lands before Christmas, New Zealand’s Autocar reports.

BYD New Zealand country manager Warren Willmot confirmed that not only is the Atto 1 locked in for launch, but it will be joined by the upcoming Atto 2 EV SUV and the Sealion 5 plug-in hybrid SUV. While specifications are still being finalised, he said key details are already clear.

The Atto 1 will arrive in two variants – Essential and Premium. Both models seat four passengers in a compact 3990mm body, with synthetic leather upholstery and a width of 1590mm designed to suit tight urban environments.

3

The Essential grade is powered by a 65kW motor producing 175Nm, paired with a 30.08kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. This setup promises a range of 220km under the WLTP standard, a 0–100km/h time of 13 seconds, and support for 65kW DC fast charging and 11kW AC charging. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability is also included.

Equipment highlights in the Essential include a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, seven-inch digital cluster, reverse camera, keyless entry with NFC functionality, and 308 litres of luggage space.

Stepping up to the Premium introduces a 115kW motor with 43.2kWh LFP battery, extending range to 310km WLTP and improving acceleration to 9.1 seconds. Charging capacity rises to 85kW DC.

4

Premium features add LED headlights, 16-inch alloys, heated front seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, and electric folding mirrors. Rear privacy glass, rain-sensing wipers, and six-way electric seat adjustment are also included.

Both grades will be available in Arctic Blue, Apricity White, Cosmos Black, and Sprout Green, with interior trim in black and grey.

According to Willmot, presales for the Atto 1, Atto 2, and Sealion 5 will begin in November, with first deliveries expected before Christmas. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

1

The model could be sold in Australia after a change in product strategy from the brand when it took back factory distribution after July 1 this year.

It had been ruled out by the company’s previous distributor, EVDirect, because of its likely four-star ANCAP rating, but now that it is made in right-hand drive form for the UK market, chances it will debut in Australia have increased. It would likely be the cheapest EV on sale in Australia.