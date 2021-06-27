The coolest car products we've found this month

Are you shopping for a gift, or just for yourself? We've rounded up the coolest car products we've come across on our travels across the world wide web in one handy place for you. Daniel Ricciardo 2021 by Paul Oz - $510 - f1authentics.com Celebrate our man Dan with this stunning rendition by artist and painter Paul Oz. It is also available framed or mounted on a hand-embellished canvas. 11 Tamiya Mercedes-Benz Unimog - $410 - metrohobbies.com.au Tamiya originally released its Unimog assembly kit in 1963. Today it returns in 1:10 remote-control form for miniature off-road fun! 11 Datsun 510 Club crewneck - $130 - periodcorrect.com For the Datsun lovers! Rep your clan with this regular fit, heavy weight preshrunk crewneck. It’s made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester anti-pill fleece. 11 'Sparrow’ V2 (roo) wallet - $139 - tailfeather.com.au

This handmade Kangaroo leather slimline wallet, made by Tailfeather, comes handcrafted from the Bellarine Peninsula in VIC. Can carry 10 cards plus cash. Breitling Premier B09 Chrono 40 - $10,990 - breitling.com The watch industry is embracing fun colours for 2021, and Breitling is coming to the party with this pistacchio-dialed Premier Chrono 40. Boasting an in-house B09 calibre with 70 hours power reserve, column wheel and vertical clutch; somehow, the colours just work. Track Pack Bell RS7 Pro Stamina Grey - $1294 - demon-tweeks.com Turn heads whilst protecting your own, with Bell's striking RS7 Pro. It features a composite shell, anti-fog visor, FHR/HANS posts as well as FIA and Snell approval. OMP Carrera FIA boot - $429 - autosport.com.au After some boots but find most offerings too lairy? These mid-cut OMPs are a modern construction with a vintage flair thanks to its soft brown leather materials. OMP Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge - $69 - raceline-racewear.com.au

This digital tyre pressure gauge measures between 0-7 bar, in .05 increments. Boasts 30cm hose and push-button bleed valve. Fire extinguisher 1kg - $40 - repco.com.au If you want to go racing, you need a fire extinguisher. No need to spend big bucks though, these 1kg units from Repco are great for beginners and come with a mounting bracket. Spoon Sports Momo steering wheel - $541 - rhdjapan.com Honda fans will love this 340mm Spoon Sports steering wheel produced by Momo. It will fit various hub applications and, like all Momo steering wheels, is handmade in Italy.