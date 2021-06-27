Subscribe
The coolest car products we've found this month

Whether you're shopping for friend, or just for yourself, these are the coolest pieces of kit that we've been lusting over lately

27 Jun 2021
Alex Affat
Coolest car products May 2021
Gallery11

Are you shopping for a gift, or just for yourself? We've rounded up the coolest car products we've come across on our travels across the world wide web in one handy place for you.

Daniel Ricciardo 2021 by Paul Oz - $510 - f1authentics.com

Celebrate our man Dan with this stunning rendition by artist and painter Paul Oz. It is also available framed or mounted on a hand-embellished canvas.

Motor Features Ricciardo 21 2
11

Tamiya Mercedes-Benz Unimog - $410 - metrohobbies.com.au

Tamiya originally released its Unimog assembly kit in 1963. Today it returns in 1:10 remote-control form for miniature off-road fun!

Motor Features 864 Bbad 095 B 30226041 B 675 B 96 Ad 59 Fe
11

Datsun 510 Club crewneck - $130 - periodcorrect.com

For the Datsun lovers! Rep your clan with this regular fit, heavy weight preshrunk crewneck. It’s made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester anti-pill fleece.

Motor Features D 1 1200 X
11

'Sparrow’ V2 (roo) wallet - $139 - tailfeather.com.au

This handmade Kangaroo leather slimline wallet, made by Tailfeather, comes handcrafted from the Bellarine Peninsula in VIC. Can carry 10 cards plus cash.

Motor Features Kangaroo Leather Wallet 1600 X 1249
11

Breitling Premier B09 Chrono 40 - $10,990 - breitling.com

The watch industry is embracing fun colours for 2021, and Breitling is coming to the party with this pistacchio-dialed Premier Chrono 40. Boasting an in-house B09 calibre with 70 hours power reserve, column wheel and vertical clutch; somehow, the colours just work.

Motor Features 04 Premier B 09 Chronograph 40 Ref Ab 0930 D 31 L 1 P 1 Web Use
11

Track Pack

Bell RS7 Pro Stamina Grey - $1294 - demon-tweeks.com

Turn heads whilst protecting your own, with Bell’s striking RS7 Pro. It features a composite shell, anti-fog visor, FHR/HANS posts as well as FIA and Snell approval.

Motor Features Bell Rs 7 Full Face Helmet Stamina Grey Hans Fia 88 7
11

OMP Carrera FIA boot - $429 - autosport.com.au

After some boots but find most offerings too lairy? These mid-cut OMPs are a modern construction with a vintage flair thanks to its soft brown leather materials.

Motor Features IC 784 E Carrera 2021 Brown
11

OMP Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge - $69 - raceline-racewear.com.au

This digital tyre pressure gauge measures between 0-7 bar, in .05 increments. Boasts 30cm hose and push-button bleed valve.

Motor Features Zul Pl OMP Italy Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge 8633 1
11

Fire extinguisher 1kg - $40 - repco.com.au

If you want to go racing, you need a fire extinguisher. No need to spend big bucks though, these 1kg units from Repco are great for beginners and come with a mounting bracket.

Motor Features A 9440986 2
11

Spoon Sports Momo steering wheel - $541 - rhdjapan.com

Honda fans will love this 340mm Spoon Sports steering wheel produced by Momo. It will fit various hub applications and, like all Momo steering wheels, is handmade in Italy.

Motor Features HTB 1 Kjei Xu P 2 G K 0 J SZ Foq 6 Yu IV Xam 1200 X 1200
11
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

