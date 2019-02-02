Custom Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Convertible up for sale

Florida, the state in America where all the weird stuff happens, has finally produced something that’s made us say “yeah, I could deal with that.”

It’s a convertible Dodge Demon, and it’s the first built by Droptop Customs, a company with plenty of experience chopping the roofs off US muscle. They’ve even built a Challenger for Shaq.

For USD$145,995, which equates directly to AUD$210,550, the “world’s first Dodge Challenger Demon Convertible” (according to Droptop) could be yours.

Spotted by MotorAuthority sitting on the lot at a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in Cape Coral, Florida, the Demon is build number 2762 of the 3300 built, with its ‘certicard’ listing the owner’s name as ‘Pandora’s Box’, suggesting a Florida-based jewellery company was the initial buyer.

Despite already having had one ‘owner’, the Demon has covered a total of 172 miles (277km) according to the odometer in the dealer’s photo.

Not only is the convertible Demon in itself a rare (and pretty much new) thing, but it’s also finished in a colour not often seen on Dodge’s top model - Plum Crazy.

That rarity could go some way to explain why its current dealer upped the price from the USD$139,000 originally asked by Droptop Customs.

Unfortunately, getting the Demon over to Australia would be a rather expensive task, with being able to drive it on our roads not even a guarantee. But if there’s a millionaire out there who has the means… do let us know. Okay? Deal.