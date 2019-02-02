WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Custom Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Convertible up for sale

By Chris Thompson, 07 Jan 2020 News

Custom Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Convertible for sale news

America’s 626kW muscle car gets a chop, for ‘wind in your hair’ drag racing

Florida, the state in America where all the weird stuff happens, has finally produced something that’s made us say “yeah, I could deal with that.”

It’s a convertible Dodge Demon, and it’s the first built by Droptop Customs, a company with plenty of experience chopping the roofs off US muscle. They’ve even built a Challenger for Shaq.

For USD$145,995, which equates directly to AUD$210,550, the “world’s first Dodge Challenger Demon Convertible” (according to Droptop) could be yours.

Spotted by MotorAuthority sitting on the lot at a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in Cape Coral, Florida, the Demon is build number 2762 of the 3300 built, with its ‘certicard’ listing the owner’s name as ‘Pandora’s Box’, suggesting a Florida-based jewellery company was the initial buyer.

Despite already having had one ‘owner’, the Demon has covered a total of 172 miles (277km) according to the odometer in the dealer’s photo.

MOTOR Exclusive! Right-hook Challenger Demon v Hennessey Exorcist

Not only is the convertible Demon in itself a rare (and pretty much new) thing, but it’s also finished in a colour not often seen on Dodge’s top model - Plum Crazy.

That rarity could go some way to explain why its current dealer upped the price from the USD$139,000 originally asked by Droptop Customs.

MOTOR review: RHD converted Challenger Demon

Unfortunately, getting the Demon over to Australia would be a rather expensive task, with being able to drive it on our roads not even a guarantee. But if there’s a millionaire out there who has the means… do let us know. Okay? Deal.

Sign-up here for your free weekly MOTOR report

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Reviews

  2. News

1 / 4