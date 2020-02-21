Okay, sure, the Czinger 21C sounds like either a menu item offered up by the Colonel, or a new strain of some Eastern European virus, but when you read its specs sheet you might find yourself intrigued.

So let’s look at the headline numbers, according to Czinger Vehicles. And yes, it’s pronounced the same as ‘zinger’, Czinger being taken from founder Kevin Czinger’s name.

Power is drawn from a mid-mounted, twin-turbo, flat-plane crank 2.9-litre V8 with at its disposal. That engine’s peak power? That comes at 10,500rpm. Yes please.

It’s also got an electric motor at each front wheel for a total output of 932kW.

No torque figure has been claimed but we imagine it’d boast plenty, given its 0-100km/h claim is just 1.9 seconds. A 1250kg kerb weight surely helps this, as well as the design being “rooted in aerodynamic efficiency.”

Its 1250kg and 1250 horsepower also allow it to run to 300km/h – and back to 0km/h – in just 15 seconds. But wait, the same exercise to 400km/h is said to take 29 seconds. That’s a full 13 seconds faster than the Bugatti Chiron is able to do the same.

Czinger claims the top speed of the 21C (for the 21st Century) is 432km/h.

And if 1250kg sounds too much for you? Czinger will offer a track-focused version called the 21C Lightweight with 32kg shaved off its kerb weight.

Only 80 will be built across both versions.