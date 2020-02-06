When Dick Johnson and Herrod Performance joined together to build a limited edition Ford Mustangs, there was a sense the resulting car would be rather special.

Apparently the market agrees, as all 30 of the Dick Johnson Limited Edition Mustangs built sold out rather quickly, aside from one. We’ll get to that.

But one of the cars that sold has already come back up for sale. For $299,000 you could have car #08, at more than $100,000 over the original asking price from Herrod Performance.

Dick Johnson Limited Edition Mustangs by Herrod Performance

MOTOR understands the 29 cars sold by Herrod were offered at a price of around $180,000, with the only option available being a half-cage installed in the car.

While that already sounds like a hefty price, the detail that the ‘DJ LE’ Mustangs have been bestowed with are nothing to scoff at.

In proper Herrod style, the car has fine unique touches throughout, including Dick Johnson’s logo etched into the cylinder heads, as well as replacing the ‘GT’ badge at the rear and featuring on the custom sports seats inside.

The car offered is a white auto with no roll cage, currently for sale through dealer Muscle Car Warehouse.

The 635kW supercharged Mustang was revealed in November 2019, and this is the first time one has appeared for sale offered to the public.

The thing is, build #01 is set to be auctioned straight from Herrod by Grays Online during the Queensland Classic Cars and Bikes sale later this month.

The Grays sale is backed by Herrod and Dick Johnson, who appears in a 2-minute video driving the car to promote the auction.

We imagine a successful sale of the #08 car at such a high price would see the Grays Auction reach lofty heights, but as all things in the near-new rare car market, it’s too early to tell.