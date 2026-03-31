Mobile phone use is being detected in one out of every eight car trips in Australia on Good Fridays, according to new data analysing more than 72 million kilometres of driving – raising concerns ahead of the busy Easter holiday period.

The findings point to distraction as a persistent issue on Australian roads, particularly during peak travel times when traffic volumes increase and conditions become more demanding.

The data, collected through the Safe ‘n Save program driving behaviour monitoring program run by insurer ROLLiN, tracks actions such as speeding, harsh braking and mobile phone use. Phone interaction is recorded when a driver unlocks their device or opens apps while the vehicle is in motion.

With many Australians expected to travel over Easter, authorities and road safety experts are warning that even brief lapses in attention can significantly increase risk.

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Periods of higher danger tend to follow predictable patterns, with Friday afternoons and early Saturday afternoons flagged as key times when congestion, fatigue and impatience combine. These conditions can amplify the dangers of distraction, particularly on unfamiliar regional roads.

At 50km/h, taking your eyes off the road for just one second means travelling close to 14 metres without awareness of what’s ahead. Over the course of a typical 10km trip, repeated phone use can result in hundreds of metres driven without full attention.

The data also highlights variation between states, with Victoria recording the highest rate of phone use at one in seven trips. New South Wales follows at one in eight, while Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia all sit at around one in nine. The ACT recorded the lowest rate among surveyed regions.

While enforcement measures such as mobile phone detection cameras have increased in recent years, the figures suggest behavioural change remains a challenge.

The analysis also indicates that safer driving habits can have measurable benefits, with many drivers achieving consistently high safety scores through smoother, more attentive driving.

As traffic builds over the long weekend, the message remains straightforward: staying focused behind the wheel is critical. With heavier traffic, longer journeys and unfamiliar routes, even a momentary distraction can have serious consequences.