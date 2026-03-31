Mercedes-AMG has updated its GLE 53 line-up, introducing revised powertrains, updated chassis systems and subtle design changes across both SUV and coupe variants.

At the centre of the update is a reworked 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol engine. Outputs remain strong at 330kW, with torque figures of up to 600Nm – or 640Nm temporarily available via overboost in the 48-volt version. AMG says the revised engine delivers a broader torque band and sharper response, helped by changes including a new cylinder head, intake system and turbocharger tuning.

The 48-volt mild-hybrid system also plays a larger role, with the integrated starter-generator providing an additional 17kW and 205Nm under acceleration. Combined with an upgraded electric compressor, throttle response is said to be more immediate. In this form, the GLE 53 can complete the 0–100km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds.

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Alongside it sits a more powerful plug-in hybrid variant, pairing the same six-cylinder engine with a 135kW electric motor. Total system output rises to 430kW and 750Nm, cutting the 0–100km/h time to 4.5 seconds. The hybrid can also drive on electric power alone at speeds up to 140km/h, with a claimed electric-only range of around 90 kilometres under WLTP testing.

Charging is supported by an 11kW onboard AC charger, with an optional DC fast-charging capability allowing a 10 to 80 per cent recharge in roughly 20 minutes.

Underneath, AMG has revised its air suspension and optional active roll stabilisation system. The setup aims to balance ride comfort with sharper handling, while updated software calibration is intended to improve body control and steering response. A revised stability control system and fully variable all-wheel drive system are also part of the update.

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Driver assistance systems have also been expanded, offering semi-automated functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and speed adjustment.

Visually, changes are relatively modest, with updates to the grille, lighting signatures and rear design. Inside, the cabin receives updated materials and trim options, along with the latest version of Mercedes-Benz’s digital operating system and AMG-specific displays.

The updated GLE 53 range continues to offer a wide degree of customisation, with various interior finishes, wheel designs and exterior colours available.