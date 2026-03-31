Toyota Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for its first electric ute: the HiLux BEV. Revealed alongside the latest-generation ‘Lux in late 2025, the BEV variant is only the third all-electric ute to go on sale in Australia and will offer up to 315km of range (NEDC) from its 59.2kWh battery. Pricing starts at $74,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level SR, which is $3000 more expensive than the top-spec diesel variants that used to sit atop the local HiLux range.

Using a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, the Toyota HiLux BEV makes total outputs of 144kW of power and 468Nm of torque – only 6kW and 32Nm less than the automatic turbo-diesel HiLux already on sale, and 48Nm torquier than the six-speed manual variants.

Using an aforementioned 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery, the HiLux BEV can be DC fast-charged at up to 150kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes, according to Toyota. Plus 10kW AC charging can take the battery from 10 to 100 per cent in approximately 6.5 hours. As for range, pick-up variants can travel up to 315km on a charge, with the SR cab-chassis is rated at 245km.

To accommodate the battery-electric drivetrain, the HiLux received its own suspension system with frame reinforcements, “beefed-up” MacPherson strut front suspension and a new De-dion leaf spring rear set up that can fit the rear electric motor but keep the HiLux’s live axle. The HiLux’s Multi-Terrain Select six-mode traction control system is retained, but the low-range transfer case and locking differentials of the diesel models are no longer featured.

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Ventilated disc brakes with energy regeneration are standard, and the HiLux BEV can tow a 2000kg braked trailer – 1500kg less than diesel variants. Payload details are yet to be shared.

Externally, the HiLux BEV is identified by a closed-off upper front grille and “aerodynamically enhanced” 17-inch alloy wheels. Just three colours will be offered: ‘Glacier White’, ‘Frosted White’ and ‘Ash Slate’.

Available in either SR or SR5 trims for now, standard features of the HiLux BEV largely mirror the diesel models, though there are differences: the BEV SR adds a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, body-coloured mirrors and door handles and dual-zone automatic climate control over the diesel SR, though loses four speakers, a wireless phone charger, a leather-look steering wheel and front fog lights.

The Toyota HiLux BEV will arrive in Australian showrooms in the second quarter of 2026.

2026 Toyota HiLux BEV pricing (excluding on-road costs):

SR double cab-chassis $74,990 SR double cab pick-up $76,490 SR5 double cab pick-up $82,990

HiLux BEV SR standard features:

17-inch alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Side steps

Keyless entry with push button start

Cloth upholstery

Dual-zone automatic climate control

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen

Satellite navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Four-speaker sound system

4x USB-C charging ports

1500W inverter (located in the centre console)

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

Driver attention monitoring

Auto high beam

Automatic rear braking (pick-up only)

Front and rear parking sensors (pick-up only)

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

HiLux BEV SR5 model adds: