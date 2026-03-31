Toyota Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for its first electric ute: the HiLux BEV. Revealed alongside the latest-generation ‘Lux in late 2025, the BEV variant is only the third all-electric ute to go on sale in Australia and will offer up to 315km of range (NEDC) from its 59.2kWh battery. Pricing starts at $74,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level SR, which is $3000 more expensive than the top-spec diesel variants that used to sit atop the local HiLux range.
Using a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, the Toyota HiLux BEV makes total outputs of 144kW of power and 468Nm of torque – only 6kW and 32Nm less than the automatic turbo-diesel HiLux already on sale, and 48Nm torquier than the six-speed manual variants.
Using an aforementioned 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery, the HiLux BEV can be DC fast-charged at up to 150kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes, according to Toyota. Plus 10kW AC charging can take the battery from 10 to 100 per cent in approximately 6.5 hours. As for range, pick-up variants can travel up to 315km on a charge, with the SR cab-chassis is rated at 245km.
To accommodate the battery-electric drivetrain, the HiLux received its own suspension system with frame reinforcements, “beefed-up” MacPherson strut front suspension and a new De-dion leaf spring rear set up that can fit the rear electric motor but keep the HiLux’s live axle. The HiLux’s Multi-Terrain Select six-mode traction control system is retained, but the low-range transfer case and locking differentials of the diesel models are no longer featured.
Ventilated disc brakes with energy regeneration are standard, and the HiLux BEV can tow a 2000kg braked trailer – 1500kg less than diesel variants. Payload details are yet to be shared.
Externally, the HiLux BEV is identified by a closed-off upper front grille and “aerodynamically enhanced” 17-inch alloy wheels. Just three colours will be offered: ‘Glacier White’, ‘Frosted White’ and ‘Ash Slate’.
Available in either SR or SR5 trims for now, standard features of the HiLux BEV largely mirror the diesel models, though there are differences: the BEV SR adds a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, body-coloured mirrors and door handles and dual-zone automatic climate control over the diesel SR, though loses four speakers, a wireless phone charger, a leather-look steering wheel and front fog lights.
The Toyota HiLux BEV will arrive in Australian showrooms in the second quarter of 2026.
2026 Toyota HiLux BEV pricing (excluding on-road costs):
|SR double cab-chassis
|$74,990
|SR double cab pick-up
|$76,490
|SR5 double cab pick-up
|$82,990
HiLux BEV SR standard features:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Side steps
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Cloth upholstery
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Satellite navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Four-speaker sound system
- 4x USB-C charging ports
- 1500W inverter (located in the centre console)
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
- Traffic sign recognition
- Driver attention monitoring
- Auto high beam
- Automatic rear braking (pick-up only)
- Front and rear parking sensors (pick-up only)
- 360-degree camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
HiLux BEV SR5 model adds:
- ‘High-grade’ LED headlights with auto levelling, LED fog lights and LED tailights
- Rear privacy glass
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Leather upholstery
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Electric driver seat adjustment
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Wireless phone charger
- Carpet flooring
- Eight-speaker sound system
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