Before the shortlist of potential names is announced Chery has revealed that it’s received 20,000 entrants to help name its new ute. First announced in early March, the competition invited the public to submit a name for the all-new ‘KP31’ (its model name) ute ahead of its Australian launch in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Generating “strong” engagement, Chery’s naming competition has reportedly far exceeded expectations as Australians embraced having a stake in the new vehicle even before its arrival.

“We knew Aussies would have a strong view on what makes a great ute, and the response to this competition has absolutely reflected that,” said Lucas Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Chery Australia.

“To receive this many entries is a tremendous result, but just as importantly, entrants took the brief seriously and explained why their name belonged on the ute, making the shortlisting process both exciting and difficult.”

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While full specifications and data are yet to be revealed, the new Chery ute will be the first diesel plug-in hybrid ute in the world. It will use a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel plug-in hybrid drivetrain capable of towing 3.5 tonnes and carrying a 1000kg payload. Importantly too, the brand is targeting 47 per cent thermal efficiency, 10 per cent greater fuel efficiency, a 10 per cent lighter weight and a 30 per cent reduction in noise compared with other utes.

A petrol plug-in hybrid system – like the Ford Ranger, BYD Shark and GWM Cannon Alpha – will also be offered in the new Chery ute sometime after its late 2026 Australian launch.

The Chery ute will go on sale in Australia in late 2026, with more details such as the drivetrain figures, pricing and name yet to be revealed.