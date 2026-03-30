Visitors to next month’s Melbourne Motor Show will be the first to lay eyes on the Geely EX2 small-sized electric hatchback.

The EX2 was the best-selling car in China last year across all segments, with total sales of 465,775 across the calendar year, its first full year on sale.

The Chinese brand has already confirmed the EX2 will be sold in Australia with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter (July-September) of this year.

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As previously reported by Whichcar by Wheels, pricing and specification for Australian models has yet to be locked in. However, with a starting price in its home market of ¥68,800 (AU$14,300) it should comfortably slot into the $20,000-$30,000 range where it would go head-to-head with rivals like the BYD Dolphin.

In China, the entry-level EX2 is fitted with a 58kW/130NM electric motor driving the rear wheels. A 30.12kWh lithium ion phosphate battery delivers a claimed 310km of range, based on more lenient CLTC testing protocols. Higher grade models receive a larger 40.16kWh battery with 410km (CLTC) of range along with a more powerful 85kW/150Nm electric motor.

The Melbourne Motor Show, running from April 10-12, will be the first time Australians will be able to see the EX2 in person. Geely will also reveal a sedan and SUV currently not available in Australia to gauge public reaction and both of which, according to the brand, are “being considered as additions to the local model range”.

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Geely currently sells just two vehicles in Australia, the EX5 battery-electric medium SUV and the Starray EM-I plug-in hybrid mid-size SUV.

Last year, Geely reported sales of 5010 across its two models, placing sixth amongst the challenger brands from China.