The Toyota RAV4 is set to continue as Australia’s most fuel efficient plugless medium SUV after early fuel consumption data was published by the Australian Government’s Green Vehicle Guide. Toyota Australia is yet to confirm data such as the new RAV4’s fuel consumption and emissions, but according to the government information, it will use as little as 4.5L/100km on the combined cycle for the two-wheel drive models – a 0.2L/100km improvement on the previous generation.

When equipped with all-wheel drive – which, like the previous model, is an electric set-up with no mechanical link between the front and rear wheels – the RAV4’s combined consumption rises to a combined 4.6L/100km, which is also a 0.2L/100km improvement on the previous RAV4.

The new RAV4 sees the biggest improvement in urban cycle driving and is now rated at 4.2L/100km in front-drive form in those conditions, which is an improvement from 4.8L/100km on the previous model.

1

Also revealed were the new RAV4’s CO2 emissions, which have – again – improved compared to the last model at 102g/km versus the old model’s 107g/km. For all-wheel drive cars, it’s rated at 105g/km versus the old model’s 109g/km.

The improved efficiency comes from the brand’s fifth-generation hybrid system with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and electric motor and small battery. Now rated for Euro 6 emissions standards, the new RAV4’s hybrid system makes 143kW, which is a 17kW decrease compared to the previous model, and it now must use 95 RON premium unleaded fuel.

Data for the RAV4 plug-in hybrid is yet to be announced, though it’s expected to be even more efficient on the combined cycle when it arrives in the third quarter of 2026 thanks to its electric-only range, of which Toyota Australia is targeting 100km for.

4

The data for the new RAV4 means that it has continued its run as Australia’s most fuel efficient plugless medium SUV, with hybrid competition such as the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Peugeot 3008 using 4.9L/100km, the Haval H6 hybrid and MG HS Hybrid+ rated at 5.2L/100km, the Honda CR-V e:HEV rated at 5.5L/100km and the Nissan X-Trail e-Power at 6.1L/100km.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is due to go on sale from next month, with prices starting at $45,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level GX hybrid.