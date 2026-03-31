Mercedes-Benz has revealed an updated version of its flagship GLS SUV, introducing revisions to its engine range, digital systems and interior while retaining its focus on space and comfort.

The seven-seat SUV, often positioned as the brand’s largest and most luxurious offering, receives a series of incremental updates rather than a full redesign. Key changes include revised petrol and diesel engines, updated suspension technology and an expanded suite of driver assistance systems.

At the top of the range, the GLS 580 4MATIC V8 sees a modest power increase to 395kW, with torque now sitting at 750Nm. Mercedes-Benz says the engine has been reworked to improve responsiveness and efficiency, with changes to the turbocharger, intake and emissions systems. A switch to a flat-plane crankshaft also forms part of updates aimed at meeting future emissions standards.

2

Six-cylinder variants have also been revised. The GLS 450 petrol model gains improved torque delivery, now rated at 560Nm, while diesel versions introduce updates aimed at improving efficiency and reducing emissions, including an electrically heated catalyst system.

All engines are paired with a 48-volt electrical system and integrated starter generator, allowing for functions such as coasting, energy recuperation and brief power boosts under acceleration.

Underneath, the GLS continues with air suspension as standard, while higher-spec models offer an advanced active suspension system that can adjust each wheel individually. The system uses multiple sensors and control units to adapt to road conditions in real time, aiming to balance ride comfort with improved handling.

Inside, the most noticeable change is the introduction of a new digital interface. A wide glass panel houses three screens across the dashboard, running the latest version of Mercedes-Benz’s operating system. The system supports over-the-air updates and integrates a range of connected services, including navigation based on Google Maps.

3

Rear-seat passengers also benefit from upgrades, with dual 11.6-inch screens available for entertainment and additional controls. The GLS retains its focus on practicality, offering three rows of seating with space for up to seven occupants and up to 2400 litres of cargo capacity with the rear seats folded.

Design changes are relatively subtle, including a revised grille, updated lighting signatures and new wheel designs. Additional customisation options have also been introduced, with new exterior colours and interior trims available.

The updated GLS continues to target buyers seeking a large luxury SUV with a strong emphasis on space, technology and long-distance comfort.