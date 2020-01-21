We’ve featured a couple of cars built by EKanoo Racing, a motorsport outfit based in Turkey, here on MOTOR’s site before, but we were recently reminded of one of their project’s we’ve not covered.

It’s a Porsche 991 911 Turbo S, which EKanoo claims is the quickest of its kind in the world.

Built by EKanoo and a Turkish Porsche tuner called ES Motor, the car is dubbed ‘ES1XXX’ and is capable of running quarter miles in the mid-8-second range.

ES Motor posted the below video on Facebook a couple of days ago, and of course we were impressed with the visual absurdity of a 911 Turbo S popping a wheelie.

Some more digging, and we discovered the 8.64 seconds it took ES1XXX to run the quarter mile that day wasn’t its fastest.

It turns out, as the video at the top of this page will show you, the car has run 8.55 @ 263km/h during 2019. We couldn’t find a video of a faster 911 Turbo S around (but we’re happy to be proven wrong if there’s a little-known video out there), so we’re inclined to believe EKanoo’s claim that this is it.

Not only that, considering the rather extreme veer to the left in the video, it’s possible EKanoo could get an even quicker time out of ES1XXX if it’sable to run straight.

We reckon they’ve got the skills to do it, the tuner’s Toyota 86 is completely bonkers, and the Nissan GT-R it’s built is incredibly impressive, despite no longer being the fastest in the world.