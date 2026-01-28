Electric vehicles (EVs) have achieved a milestone in Europe, outselling petrol-only cars for the first time in December 2025, reflecting a similar transformation happening here in Australia.

New data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) shows that fully electric cars – those powered solely by a rechargeable battery – just edged ahead of traditional petrol vehicles in monthly registrations, underlining the region’s accelerating move toward electrified transport.

According to ACEA figures, battery EV registrations in Europe rose sharply in December, capturing slightly more of the market than petrol-engined cars. The trend was driven by robust uptake in several large markets, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France, where electric models posted strong year-on-year increases.

While hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrids remain important parts of the market, the fact that pure EVs could surpass petrol cars, even for a single month, highlights changing consumer preferences and the impact of expanding model line-ups and policy support.

Here In Australia, electrified vehicles – includes battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and conventional hybrids – also overtook petrol-only models in new-vehicle sales for the first time in December 2025. Local industry data shows that combined electrified vehicles narrowly outsold petrol cars during that month, with around 35,000 electrified units sold compared with about 34,500 petrol vehicles. Analysts suggest this could be a turning point as the market heads into 2026.

Over the full 2025 calendar year in Australia, electrified vehicles accounted for close to 28.6 per cent of the market, while petrol cars still held a larger share overall. Fully electric cars reached record sales levels, comprising more than 100,000 units for the first time. Hybrids and PHEVs also showed significant growth, indicating that Australian buyers are increasingly open to alternatives to conventional internal-combustion engines.

Industry observers note that the shift in both Europe and Australia comes as a wider range of EV and hybrid models enters the market, and government policies increasingly favour lower-emission transport. Europe has been debating adjustments to its 2035 zero-emission sales targets, while Australia’s new NVES rules and incentives continue to influence buyer behaviour.

While petrol cars still dominate and there have been negative headlines about pure EVs, recent data suggests that electrified vehicles are moving well beyond being a niche choice.