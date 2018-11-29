Ferrari SP3JC is the latest one-off from Maranello

Ferrari has completed its latest one-off project, this time an F12tdf-based roadster called the Ferrari SP3JC. Its donor car’s running gear is still intact, meaning it’s powered by a screaming atmo 574kW 6.3-litre V12, but its design is what makes it special. 5 Ferrari says the car’s owner wanted it to be an “uncompromising roadster” with the F12tdf as a base, while its design would be seeped in pop art and Ferrari’s historic design language.

“The sole one-off car to be commissioned on this limited-series special, the SP3JC is the maximum expression of open-air motoring, harking back to Ferrari’s epic V12-engined spiders of the 1950s and ‘60s,” Ferrari says. “The striking one-off makes an important and individual styling statement and represents the outcome of over two years of intense work, with close involvement from the client throughout the process.” 5 While the F12tdf is still clearly visible in the design of the SP3JC, the specially re-sculpted flanks are, Ferrari says, “designed to emphasise the front-engine layout.” MORE Monza SP1 and SP2 revealed The air intakes on the front bar, as well as the re-shaped ‘grille’ and horizontally-lined rear bar all intend to give the car a seemingly wider stance.

Its paintwork and livery, however, detract from the otherwise aggressive styling of the bodywork to make the car seem almost ‘friendly’. 5 “The client’s passion for Pop Art is reflected in the strong graphics, and the unique combination of the Azzurro Met and Giallo Modena livery over the main Bianco Italia colour scheme underlines the car’s sensual volumes.” The bonnet features glass panels which make the engine’s heads visible, while other materials such as carbon-fibre and brushed aluminium are found on the roll-hoops and filler car respectively.