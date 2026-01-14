Ford has revealed a new variant in the Bronco off-roader SUV range for the North American market called the RTR. Like the recently revealed Mustang RTR, the Bronco RTR has been developed with RTR Vehicles, the performance automotive brand owned by FormulaDrift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr., as a cut-price version of the high-performance Bronco Raptor.

Like the Mustang RTR, the Bronco RTR pumps up the appearance and performance of the standard model with a number of new styling features and anti-lag technology for the engine. The exterior is distinguished by its unique grille, ‘Hyper Green’ highlights on the grille and wheels, graphics on the side flanks and bonnet, and 17-inch RTR wheels.

There will be two different versions of the Bronco RTR when it’s launched in North American markets in early 2027: a base model with Ford’s ‘HOSS 2.0’ suspension and 33-inch all-terrain tyres, and one with the Sasquatch package with ‘HOSS 3.0’ suspension and Fox internal bypass dampers.

Like the Mustang RTR, the Bronco RTR uses the standard 2.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, though is also fitted with anti-lag turbo technology to maintain boost pressure when the throttle is lifted. It activates in the RTR’s Baja drive mode, which will make it more responsive to drive. There’s also extra cooling thanks to a 1000-watt cooling fan from the Bronco Raptor.

US pricing for the Bronco RTR is yet to be announced, but Ford USA says that it will sit underneath the Bronco Badlands Sasquatch that currently retails from US$56,620. Because the Bronco is not yet sold in Australia, it’s safe to say that the RTR won’t be sold here – but there would definitely be a market for it if it were.