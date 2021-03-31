Ford crashes Easter Jeep Safari with Bronco concepts

FORD has left no doubt that it is chasing the market that has traditionally been dominated by the Jeep Wrangler with its new Bronco as it gate crashed the annual Easter Safari in Moab with a range of Bronco concept vehicles.

Traditionally the event where Jeep shows off its wild and exciting EJS concepts, Ford has invaded the Utah red rock with some Bronco customs of its own.

Teaming up with known aftermarket suppliers and manufacturers such as ARB 4x4, 4-Wheel Parts and Vaughan Gittin Jnr’s RTR Vehicles, Ford had four Bronco and Bronco Sport special builds of its own.

While we haven’t heard yet what the Jeepers think about Ford Bronco crashing their Easter Parade, we reckon there’s room on the road rock for all the best off road vehicles - and it’s great to see another manufacturer getting behind off-roaders.

The custom Bronco four-door Outer Banks with Sasquatch Package on display mixes high-tech luxury features with rugged off-road Ford-licensed accessories, including JAC Products rock rails, fender flares by Air Design and Trail Armor rocker panel covers by Lund, with a 40-inch curved LED lightbar by Rigid on top and a retractable full-roof soft-top by Bestop.

Inside, rugged off-road accessories that optimise space and make for secure stowage include a DC Safety rear cargo organiser p and first-aid kit, a Tufty MOLLE straps and security drawer below, along with a Console Vault centre console.

Custom Bronco four-door SUV by RTR Vehicles

This multipurpose heavy-duty Bronco four-door Badlands SUV by RTR Vehicles sports custom RTR rock sliders and rear bumper, RTR 3D-printed grille with simulated accent lights, plus 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mounted to RTR Tech-6 wheels. A roof-mounted Project X lightbar, custom RTR graphics and 12-volt Type S Blizzard Box refrigerator/freezer in back complete the package.

“Ford absolutely knocked it out of the park with its all-new Bronco SUVs, so we’re pouring our passion into blending our unique experience with Ford Performance and King of the Hammers racing to create our best possible turnkey vehicle packages and performance off-road parts,” said Gittin Jr., RTR president. “RTR products are designed to turn heads and engineered to take off-road enthusiasts to their favourite destinations and beyond.”

Custom Bronco SUV by ARB 4x4 Accessories

High-performance off-road parts designed by Australia’s ARB specifically for Bronco two- and four-door are featured in this custom Bronco Badlands four- door SUV including airbag-compliant front and rear bumpers, heavy duty rock sliders and differential cover, plus essential off-road accessories like an ARB twin compressor, jack and Zero refrigerator/freezer.

“These accessories represent years of design and engineering collaboration with the Ford team to build parts driven by the Bronco SUV off-road heritage and styling,” said Doug Pettis, president, ARB USA. “This design represents a practical yet capable vehicle that improves performance and enhances comfort off-road.”

Custom Bronco by 4 Wheel Parts

The custom Bronco four-door Black Diamond series SUV features a mix of 4 Wheel Parts factory brand parts including a modular front bumper, skid plate and winch platform, heavy-duty suspension components, custom roof rack and light mounts, plus a Smittybilt overhead tent and camping gear, awning and refrigerator/air system. It rides on 37-inch BFGoodrich® mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch Method alloy wheels.

“To date, we’ve already added more than 30 new 4 Wheel Parts brand products that take advantage of the Bronco modular design,” said Kathryn Reinhardt, senior marketing manager, 4 Wheel Parts. “We expect that list to grow as we aim to give our customers innovative products for every type of off-road lifestyle.”