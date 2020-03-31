Mach 1 is back. And no, this ‘Mach’ Mustang isn’t electric.

Instead, the new Ford Mustang Mach 1 will take the mantle as the peak spec for 5.0-litre ‘Stangs short of being slapped with a Shelby or Boss badge.

Though Ford has revealed little in the way of specific details, including whether the car will come to Australia, there are some allusions in a press statement to aspects like upgraded aerodynamics and suspension for handling performance.

Dave Pericak, the man in charge of Ford Icons (which includes models like Mustang and GT), says the modern Mach 1 must remain true to its roots.

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-litre V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision and collectability.

“Like the original, the all-new Mustang Mach 1 will be true to its heritage, delivering great looks and as the most track-capable 5.0-litre Mustang ever.”

Given the success of the Mustang Bullitt, which sold out extremely quickly here in Australia, it’s a good bet that the Mach 1 will make it to Australia too.

Like the Bullitt, the Mach 1 has fans here in Australia which would see its popularity based not only on its performance, but also on its heritage.

“Mach 1 has always been that bridge between base Mustangs and the Shelby models,” says Ted Ryan Ford Archives heritage brand manager.

“From a style and handling perspective, the original Mach 1 managed to stand out as unique, even in the Mustang lineup – and as the name implies, it could really move.”

MOTOR will bring more information to you as it is uncovered and confirmed.