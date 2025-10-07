The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been heavily updated for Model Year 2025, with a host of improvements inside and out aimed at boosting sales beyond the 1038 Australians who have so far bought Ford’s first EV (as of August 2025).

A three-tier model range remains with prices having risen marginally.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Pricing* Select $65,990 (+$1000) Premium $80,490 (+$500) GT $98,490 (+$500) *plus on-road costs

Externally there are new wheel designs, body coloured wheelarch mouldings and matte black lower claddings while the GT also gets a new grille. Six new colours are available, including classic Mustang hues such as Grabber Yellow and Velocity Blue, though any colour other than black attracts a $700 surcharge.

Inside, the major change is the relocation of the gear selector from a centre-mounted rotary dial to the steering column, allowing for the inclusion of more storage, while the front seats are now 10-way power adjustable instead of eight.

A new heat pump improves also improves efficiency when heating or cooling the cabin.

The Select and Premium variants have undergone suspension revisions consisting of new dampers, springs and sway bars, but the major mechanical changes concern the powertrains.

In layman’s terms, the entry Select now has more power and torque and the same range from a slightly larger battery, the premium has a little less power, more torque and the same range from a slightly smaller battery and the GT has a lot more power and torque and more range from the same size battery. The full changes are outlined in the table below

Ford Mustang Mach E Select Premium GT Battery 73kWh (+2kWh) 88kWh (-3kWh) 91kWh Power 212kW (+14kW) 212kW (-4kW) 434kW (+76kW) Torque 525Nm (+95Nm) 525Nm (+95Nm) 955Nm (+95Nm) Range 470km 600km 515km (+25km)

Peak DC charging rate continues at 150kW but improved thermal management has cut the 10-80 per cent time from 45 minutes to 36 minutes. The maximum AC charge rate is 11kW on three-phase power.

Deliveries will commence in October 2025 and we’ll bring you a full review of the updated Mach-E range from its local launch.

