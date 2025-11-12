Ford’s motorsport arm – Ford Racing – has confirmed it is developing an all-new high-performance road car, with the first official preview scheduled for January 15, 2026. The model is being described as the next step in blending the company’s global racing expertise with its production vehicles.

While full details remain under wraps, Mark Rushbrook, Ford Racing’s global director, said the project demonstrates how the brand’s competition technologies are now shaping everyday performance cars. “The racetrack is our ultimate proving ground,” Rushbrook said. “The developments we make under race conditions will soon be found under the bonnet and in the chassis of your next Ford.”

The announcement coincides with Ford Racing’s 2026 motorsport season launch, which will also mark the company’s return to Formula One. Ford will supply power units to both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls, reigniting its presence in the world’s top tier of motorsport for the first time in over two decades.

The shift from “Ford Performance” to “Ford Racing” earlier this year reflects the company’s desire to integrate its competition and consumer vehicles more closely. “This isn’t just a rebrand,” said Will Ford, the division’s general manager. “It’s a commitment to bring our race engineering directly into the vehicles you drive every day – on and off the road.”

Ford Racing’s focus on cross-development could produce more extreme road cars in the spirit of the Mustang GTD, the limited-run, track-honed monster producing over 600kW from its supercharged V8. Insiders suggest the new model could take that philosophy even further – possibly drawing inspiration from the company’s upcoming Le Mans hypercar program, which may see the return of the legendary Ford GT nameplate.

Adding to the speculation, Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously floated the idea of creating a $300,000 off-road supercar capable of tackling sand, gravel and dirt at high speed – an idea inspired by the brand’s Dakar rally efforts. While unconfirmed, such a project would align with Ford Racing’s ambition to develop race-derived technology for both track and terrain.

Farley said Ford’s future lies in building “personality vehicles” – distinctive models with clear identities, from Bronco and Raptor to Mustang and Explorer. “We’re great at fast Fords and authentic off-roaders,” he said. “These are no longer side projects – they’re the core of our business.”

The new car is expected to debut as a halo model for Ford Racing, showcasing the brand’s renewed commitment to enthusiasts while pushing the limits of design and performance technology.