CARBON-FIBRE isn’t commonly used in 4x4s, partly due to its price and that it doesn’t take dents very well – not ideal when it comes to trail-bashing.

However, if tackling empty desert tracks is high on the agenda, the exotic material becomes a suitable fit for a 4x4 rig like the APG Prorunner Series 1 conversion for the US-market Ford Ranger.

The product of California-based Automotive Performance Group, the Prorunner Series 1 conversion comprises of widebody panels made from hand-laid and vacuum-infused carbon-fibre that widens the Ranger’s body by 254mm, coupled with adjustable long travel suspension and an all-aluminium front bar.

To complement the wider body, the conversion includes a thoroughly revised suspension, with wider upper and lower control arms, a tie-rod extension kit with FK rod ends, extended front axle shafts, spacers and hub-centric wheel rings for the front, and CNC-machined rear-wheel adapter and spacers.

With the raised ride height, APG says the Prorunner Series 1 conversion allows up to 318mm of wheel travel and an ability to run large 35-inch tyres, lending it the appearance of a proper Baja-basher.

Up front the powder-coated aluminium front bar is designed to accommodate a winch and tow hooks, with cut-outs included for the front parking sensors and the OEM fog lights.