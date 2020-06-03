THE ACCC issued a recall notice on June 3 relating to potential transmission problems onbuilt between May 30, 2018 and October 16, 2019.

Some 20,925 of the Thai-built Ford vehicles are affected, and only those fitted with the 10-speed automatic transmission working behind the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. The six- speed auto that comes behind the 3.2-litre engine is not affected.

The potential transmission fault come from the failure of transmission fluid pump gears, which can cause the loss of hydraulic fluid pressure in the transmission and result in a loss of drive.

Ford is contacting owners of the vehicles that fall under the recall notice, and many vehicles have already been checked and rectified. The ACCC notice comes on the back of action by Ford Australia that has seen vehicles already checked over the last three months.

If you have not already had your vehicle looked at and think your vehicle falls under those in the manufactured date range, you should contact Ford's Customer Relationship Centre on 1800 503 672.