The GWM Ora range is set to expand in Australia, with the Chinese brand’s electric Ora 5 small SUV already all-but confirmed to join the local line-up in the middle of this year.

But that could be bolstered further if GWM’s local arm decides to bring in the new Ora 5 hybrid (HEV) which made its debut at the Bangkok motor show in Thailand earlier this week.

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While there has been no confirmation the hybrid variants will make its way to Australia, any such move would make sense, given the current demand in Australia for HEVs of all shapes and sizes.

A small SUV, the GWM Ora 5 HEV would go toe-to-toe with hybrid variants of Toyota Corolla Cross, Chery Tiggo 4 and fellow GWM stablemate, Haval Jolion.

Powering the Ora 5 HEV is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol paired with a single electric motor producing a combined 164kW and a healthy 476Nm. GWM claims a fuel consumption figure of around 4.3L/100km.

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The battery-electric Ora 5 is powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels good for 150kW and 260Nm. A 58.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack provides a claimed 520km of range, based on the more lenient NEDC laboratory testing cycle.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed by the Australian arm of GWM, however it’s likely to cost more than the GWM Ora electric hatchback which is currently priced from $35,990 drive-away.

The GWM Ora 5 EV will trade sales blows with BYD Atto 2, Chery E5 and Leapmotor B10. All are priced under $40,000.