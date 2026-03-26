Record high fuel prices and supply issues caused by the Trump administration starting a war with Iran have many of us considering more efficient vehicles, but what if an EV isn’t for you? You aren’t alone –regularly charging is still an issue for many of us, and most EVs aren’t exactly cheap to buy either. Thankfully, there are also now plenty of hybrid options in the Australian new car market that will still save you a lot of fuel and cash at the bowser. Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide to the 10 cheapest hybrids on sale right now:

1) MG 3 Hybrid+: From $27,990 plus on-road costs

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 155kW, three-speed auto, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel economy: 4.3L/100km

If you’re searching for Australia’s cheapest full hybrid (not mild-hybrid) car, the MG 3 Hybrid+ is your choice. Priced from $27,990 plus on-road costs or $28,990 driveaway nationally, the MG 3 uses a punchy 1.5-litre hybrid system that’s capable of just 4.3L/100km on the combined cycle. The second-generation MG 3 is also far more technologically advanced, better to drive and more practical than the car it replaced but, we should note, more expensive, too.

2) Toyota Yaris: From $28,990 +ORC

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid, 85kW, eCVT, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel economy: 3.3L/100km

While the MG 3 is Australia’s cheapest hybrid car, it’s not the most efficient. That is the Toyota Yaris, which uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid system making a reasonable 85kW of power and its claimed combined fuel consumption is just 3.3L/100km. The Yaris is also good to drive, well equipped with safety features and reasonably practical as well.

3) Chery Tiggo 4 Hybrid: From $29,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 150kW, eCVT, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel economy: 5.4L/100km

If you’re seeking Australia’s cheapest hybrid SUV, the Chery Tiggo 4 Hybrid is the car to buy. Using a powerful 150kW 1.5-litre hybrid system, the Tiggo 4 returns a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.4L/100km, which looks high in this company but it’s still low judged other options in this segment. Regardless of what fuels it, the Tiggo 4 is a great all-rounder in the small SUV part of the market.

4) MG ZS Hybrid+: From $30,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 155kW, three-speed auto, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel economy: 4.7L/100km

The MG ZS Hybrid+ is one of the cheapest hybrids you can buy but it’s also one of the best, awarded Wheels Best Small SUV for 2025. Priced from $30,990 driveaway, even the entry-level Excite is well equipped. Under the bonnet is a powerful 155kW 1.5-litre hybrid system that is capable of just 4.7L/100km combined fuel consumption, which is impressively low. In addition, the ZS Hybrid+ is practical, good to drive and covered by a long warranty.

5) Toyota Yaris Cross: From $31,790 +ORC

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid, 85kW, eCVT, front- or all-wheel drive

Combined fuel economy: 3.8L/100km (2WD), 4.0L/100km (AWD)

Take what we know about the Yaris hatchback and apply it to a taller, higher-riding small SUV and you get the Yaris Cross. Using the same 85kW 1.5-litre hybrid drivetrain to use slightly more fuel at 3.8L/100km (hardly a gas guzzler then), the Yaris Cross is the most fuel efficient non-PHEV/EV SUV in Australia. It’s also reasonably practical with a big boot, good to drive and cheap to service.

6) Toyota Corolla: From $32,110 +ORC

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Drivetrain: 1.8-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 103kW, eCVT, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel economy: 3.9L/100km (sedan), 4.0L/100km (hatch)

Yet another hybrid Toyota on this list, the Corolla has long been one of the most popular hybrid cars in Australia. It’s great to drive and reasonably punchy, making 103kW of power, yet offers fuel efficiency of just 3.9L/100km for the sedan and 4.0L/100km for the hatchback. The Corolla’s cabin is good quality as well, and while the hatchback isn’t the most practical, the sedan is able to carry more stuff thanks to its large boot and roomier rear seat.

7) GWM Haval Jolion Hybrid: From $32,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 140kW, DHT, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel economy: 5.1L/100km

The GWM Haval Jolion is one of the most popular small SUVs on the new car market thanks to its great practicality and value for money. But it also offers an efficient and peppy hybrid system capable of just 5.1L/100km, which is a big improvement on the petrol Jolion’s 7.8L/100km rating. Adding to the Jolion’s value equation is its strong aftersales program with a long seven-year warranty and cheap capped price servicing.

8) Hyundai i30 Sedan hybrid: From $33,250 +ORC

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Drivetrain: 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid, 104kW, six-speed dual-clutch, front-wheel drive

Combined fuel economy: 3.9L/100km

The Hyundai i30 Sedan hybrid proves that you don’t need an SUV for a practical family car, and it also happens to be one of the cheapest hybrids on offer in Australia. Prices start at just $33,250 +ORC, which is less than the Kona hybrid small SUV, and it’s also very fuel efficient, rated at just 3.9L/100km. The i30 Sedan is also very roomy for a small sedan and well equipped across the range.

9) BYD Sealion 5: From $33,990 +ORC

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, 156kW, DHT, 2WD

Battery size, electric range: 12.9kWh or 18.3kWh, 71-100km (NEDC)

Combined fuel economy: 1.2-1.3L/100km (full charge), 4.5-4.6L/100km (low charge)

The BYD Sealion 5 is new to the Australian market but brought impressive stats, like a low $33,990 +ORC starting price, an efficient plug-in hybrid drivetrain with up to 100km of electric driving range (or much further than the average commute in Australia) and a practical mid-size SUV body. The Sealion 5 is also well equipped and offers a decent 156kW of power. It currently holds the title of Australia’s cheapest plug-in hybrid which in itself makes it worthy of consideration.

10) Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid: From $34,990 driveaway

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Drivetrain: 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged plug-in hybrid, 255kW, DHT, 2WD

Battery size, electric range: 18.4kWh, 93km (NEDC)

Combined fuel economy: 1.4L/100km (fully charged)

Rounding out the top 10 cheapest hybrids on sale in Australia is the Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid, which is priced at just $34,990 driveaway. Before the BYD Sealion 5 arrived, it was the cheapest plug-in hybrid on offer locally. Its 93km electric range is healthy, regardless of the price. The Tiggo 7 is also practical and well equipped for a small-medium SUV.

What other hybrids can you buy for under $40,000?