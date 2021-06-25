Snapshot GWM and Haval sales up to May 2021 have already eclipsed total 2020 figures

Supply or semi-conductor shortages not an issue for at least a couple months

Incoming ANCAP rating for expanded Cannon Ute range

Great Wall Motors is gearing up to hit 18,000 local sales in 2021 after declaring it wants to more than triple the volume its stables achieved in Australia last year.

GWM executive general manager, Steve Maciver, outlined the ambitious plans at a media event this week in Melbourne, appearing confident sales will exponentially grow in the second half of the year.

The growth will hinge on new products it believes won't suffer from the supply issues most of the industry is battling. These arrivals include new GWM Cannon Ute variants and a hybrid version of the new Haval H6 to follow the recently introduced Haval Jolion.

5 Steve Maciver, GWM executive general manager in front of the Haval Big Dog

Maciver said a growing dealer network will help – the firm wants 90 dealerships in Australia before 2022, building on the 80 it has already established, which is double than what it had this time last year.

GWM's volume seller, the Cannon Ute, will also welcome a manual and two-wheel-drive version in this year's third quarter. Pricing is yet to be announced, but it expects the new variants will add 150 extra sales a month.

With Cannon Ute and Haval H2 (which the Jolion replaces) leading its own internal charts at 2386 and 1694 sales respectively, GWM has sold 5489 vehicles year-to-date until May. That already represents a 4.85 per cent lead on the 5244 vehicles sold during 2020.

Supply issues are not clouding GWM's optimism for now, either.