Honda 0 Series SUV and 'Saloon' wagon shown off at CES

Snapshot New SUV and Saloon prototypes feature steer-by-wire tech and centralised EV architecture

Energy systems integrate EVs with home grids and support 100,000+ charging stations by 2030

ASIMO OS enables OTA updates, Level 3 driving, and personalised vehicle control Honda has revealed new details on its 0 (Zero) Series EVs at CES 2025, showcasing the Saloon 'wagovan' we saw a year ago alongside a new third model – the plainly named Honda 0 SUV. The design of the Saloon appears unchanged in its overall profile, but its new white finish reveals more details, and it's clear we're now looking at completely redesigned headlights and a new front bumper – both of which could conceivably be the final production look. (Lamborghini Gallardo fans may have some thoughts on those headlights...) 22 22 Alongside the Saloon, Honda unveiled the 'mid-size' 0 SUV, which will likely be positioned in Australia as a large SUV – if it comes here. Honda Australia has said it will launch EVs in Australia from around 2028, but for now it's unclear exactly what the local division intends for a full-electric model range.

Last year's VW Buzz-rivalling Space-Hub electric van wasn't shown at CES, but the company at least confirmed the 0 Saloon and 0 SUV will enter production in the US sometime next year. 22 Click above for more 0 SUV images News Honda Australia won’t sell an EV until around 2028, Europe in no hurry either Hybrids, not EVs, are the focus for Honda Down Under but the brand denies it’s behind the competition – even in Europe. 24 May 2023 The 'Zero' models will launch in North America first, expanding to "global" markets later. That's Europe confirmed, but Australia... nothing official yet. Key details such as battery size, motor configuration and driving range have not been revealed, but we could expect its setup to mirror the 91kWh, dual 180kW motors and 480km driving range announced with the Sony Honda Mobility 'Afeela' car this week. As befits the Consumers Electronics Show, Honda did at least give showgoers a deep dive into detail on the nerdier side of things. 22 Click above for more 0 Saloon images Driving the car's infotainment will be ASIMO OS, a new system named for the cute astronaut-looking robot Honda's been trotting out at shows since 2000. Along with human-facing interior systems, the new OS is designed to manage automated driving and advanced driver assistance systems.