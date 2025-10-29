Honda Australia has confirmed that the Honda Super-ONE, a compact electric vehicle designed for city use, will go on sale locally in the second half of 2026.

Unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the production Super-ONE evolves from the Honda Super EV concept first shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year. The small-scale model will join Honda’s expanding electric range following the new Prelude coupe and updated CR-V and ZR-V e:HEV hybrids.

Honda Australia president Jay Joseph said the Super-ONE offers a practical solution for urban commuters seeking a compact, fully electric vehicle. “Developed from Japanese Kei car principles, the Super-ONE blends small-car agility with Honda’s design and engineering focus,” he said.

Measuring under 3.6 metres long and 1.6 metres wide, the Super-ONE is tailored for dense urban environments, with tight-turning agility and light steering suited to narrow streets and busy parking spaces. The compact proportions and short overhangs are designed to make the car easy to manoeuvre while maintaining a confident stance.

The Super-ONE features a “Boost Mode”, allowing the driver to temporarily increase power for rapid acceleration. In a nod to traditional performance cues, the system also generates synthetic engine sounds that rise with the simulated gear shifts, creating a more engaging driving experience despite the EV drivetrain.

Testing has been carried out in Japan’s major cities as well as on longer regional routes to refine both performance and charging compatibility. Honda says the model will support multiple charging standards, with Australian versions to undergo additional evaluation to ensure local suitability for infrastructure, climate, and safety standards.

Joseph said the company’s focus on quality extends into its new electric range. “The Super-ONE will launch in Australia following completion of local testing to ensure it delivers the ride comfort, safety and reliability customers expect from Honda,” he said.

Positioned as an accessible, city-focused EV, the Honda Super-ONE will join a growing field of compact electric models as the brand transitions toward full electrification in the coming decade.