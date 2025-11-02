The Hyundai i20 N baby hot hatch will end production in March 2026, Hyundai Australia has confirmed. In a move that will upset hot hatch fans, the Turkish-built i20 N has reached the end of the line and will only be available from stock next year.

The news is offset, however, by the fact the next-generation i20 N is likely to arrive sometime in 2026, reportedly equipped with hybrid power to reduce emissions and extend its life.

Unbelievably, the current i20 N – and its i30 N hatchback sibling – is only currently produced for Australia and New Zealand. Despite being made in Europe – the i20 in Turkey and the i30 in the Czech Republic – both models stopped production for Europe at the start of 2024.

Unlike the i20 N, however, the i30 N hatchback will continue as an available model for Australia for the time being.

However, the regular i30 hatchback will end also production for Australia thanks to a number of factors, such as its Czech production source. The South Korean-sourced i30 Sedan will continue, however, with its next generation is likely to land within the next few years.

Details about the second-generation i20 N are yet to be announced but current Australian stock is likely to last until the next-generation model arrives sometime in 2026. The next i20 N is expected to feature some sort of hybrid drivetrain to cut emissions, and likely a dual-clutch automatic transmission instead of the six-speed manual in the current model.

The current i20 N was launched in Australia in September 2021 and is currently priced from $37,500 plus on-road costs.