Hyundai Motor has laid out an ambitious roadmap for its N performance division, confirming plans to launch seven high-performance models by 2030. Announced during the company’s 2025 CEO Investor Day, the strategy signals Hyundai’s intent to blend traditional driving thrills with the realities of electrification.

The highlight of the announcement is the IONIQ 6 N, a new all-electric sports sedan that will serve as the brand’s performance flagship. Hyundai says the model embodies its belief that electrification and excitement can coexist, combining high-output motors and advanced batteries with engineering focused on endurance and driving feel. Features include three thermal management settings tailored to road and track use, along with N’s trademark sensory technologies designed to replicate the visceral experience of combustion engines.

Hyundai N’s expansion will not be limited to EVs. Instead, the company will pursue a three-pronged strategy:

ICE (Internal Combustion) cars for enthusiasts who remain loyal to traditional performance.

HEVs (Hybrids) that balance efficiency with power.

EVs that highlight the benefits of instant torque and advanced control systems.

This approach, Hyundai says, ensures there will be an N model for every type of driver. The division’s core philosophy — “Corner Rascal, Everyday Sports Car, and Racetrack Capability” — is being updated with next-generation technology. That includes AI-driven driving modes that adapt to driver and track conditions, sophisticated thermal systems to maintain peak performance, and Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) integration allowing cars to evolve with over-the-air updates.

The growth plan comes as performance brands grapple with tightening regulations and the industry-wide shift toward electrification. By blending tradition and innovation, Hyundai N aims to carve out a distinctive role in the market. The company has set a target of more than 100,000 global N sales by 2030, a goal that would cement its place among established performance nameplates.

For Hyundai, the IONIQ 6 N is just the start. Whether it’s a hybrid balancing efficiency with punch or a track-ready electric sedan, the brand wants to ensure that enthusiasts can find a performance experience that suits them — proof, it says, that the thrill of driving has a future in every form of propulsion.