THEhas been out and about in Europe and the UK over the weekend, showing off its boxy, built-for-purpose design.

A prototype Grenadier was on display at the annual Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, near London, where it lined up with some of the iconic 4x4 vehicles from which this all-new vehicle has taken its inspiration.

While the Concours is the playground of exotic, classic and sports cars, the line-up of classic 4x4s was impressive to say the least. Alongside the Grenadier was a Mercedes Benz two-door soft-top G-Wagen; a Toyota FJ40 LandCruiser; JUE477, which is the world’s first production Land Rover from 1948; and a WWII Willys Jeep. Esteemed company indeed.

Elsewhere in Europe, Grenadier prototypes have been spotted on the route of the Tour de France, where Ineos is the naming sponsor of the British team. This is among other high-profile sponsorships, where the Grenadier name can be seem on the Mercedes-Benz F1 Team and Ineos Team UK contesting the Americas Cup Trials in New Zealand.

After revealing the controversial look of its Grenadier wagon and pick-up vehicles earlier this year, Ineos is now well and truly in to the testing component of vehicle development. The company is in the process of building more than 100 prototype vehicles for global trials, which can now be done with the vehicles undisguised.

Over the coming year, testing will be conducted in the UK and Europe - specifically at INEOS's partner Magna Steyr's Austrian test facility - in the USA, and in Australia and New Zealand. The test locations are chosen to take in all conditions including extreme hot and cold weather, and the results will be used for calibration and durability of the BMW-sourced 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and eight-speed ZF transmission.

Keeps your eyes open for the Ineos Grenadier prototypes if you’re touring in outback Australia over the coming months, and be sure to send us some photos if you spot them.