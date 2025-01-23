Jacky Ickx does Dakar in special Genesis GV80 Desert Edition

Genesis brand ambassador and motor-racing legend Jacky Ickx received a particularly unique 80th birthday gift ahead of this year’s just completed Dakar Rally – a special GV80 Desert Edition in which to compete. The off-road special was entered in this year’s Rally and given a 6,000km shakedown from Bisha to Shubaytah in some of the world’s toughest conditions. 3 More than 40 years on from his historic win at the 1983 Dakar, Belgian legend Ickx took the wheel of the GV80 Desert Edition to mark his 80th year, with Dakar organisers gifting him a special ‘E80’ sticker to signify the occasion.

A collaboration between Genesis Middle East and renowned customisation specialist W Motors, the one-off GV80 boasted a number of modifications, including a wider stance thanks to 40mm-wider arches to fit bespoke 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tyres needed for the event. The suspension was also “comprehensively upgraded” for desert conditions and more ground clearance was also added. Genesis even added a special desert drive mode. 3 Upgraded lighting adorns the front of the GV80, including an LED light bar on the roof, additional lighting on the A-pillar and even a night-vision camera to help with ripping through the desert at night. The GV80's roof rack also includes mounts for fuel canisters, sandbars and a rooftop tent.