Joe Rogan has added another standout machine to his already impressive garage with the delivery of a custom-built Porsche 911 RSR tribute, constructed by New York-based specialists The RSR Project.

The one-off car, based on a 1985 Carrera tub, reflects Rogan’s passion for high-performance driving and the builder’s obsessive approach to Porsche’s motorsport-inspired heritage.

Founder Richard Schickman personally oversaw the project, which began with a complete teardown and bare-metal restoration. The centerpiece is a reengineered 3.5-litre flat-six producing 310 kW, fitted with twin-plug heads, GT3 intake plenum, Clewett throttle bodies, Elgin cams, Lucas injectors, Bosch coil packs, and managed by an Emtron SL ECU. A fully rebuilt transmission and refreshed suspension complete the drivetrain, ensuring reliability alongside performance.

“Our goal with every build is to honour Porsche’s motorsport heritage while elevating performance to meet modern expectations,” Schickman said. “For Joe, we wanted to create something stunning to look at and thrilling to drive.”

The RSR Project transforms each 1984–89 Carrera tub into a longhood-style shell, widened with steel flares and finished through a Pebble Beach–level paint process. Rogan’s example rolls on 15×9” and 15×11” Braid Fuchs wheels wrapped in Michelin TB15 vintage tyres, complemented by a ducktail spoiler, fiberglass bumpers, and Carrera striping.

Inside, the build mirrors the exterior’s detail. The stripped cabin was reupholstered with a new Porsche Classic dash, RS-style panels, and Perlon carpeting, staying true to its motorsport roots. Rogan opted for bespoke bucket seats trimmed in woven leather with nickel grommets reminiscent of 1960s GT40s, paired with a Momo Prototipo steering wheel and Wevo short shifter for mechanical precision. Unlike many customers, Rogan declined modern infotainment, requesting a minimalist, distraction-free cockpit, with only an electric air conditioning unit added for comfort.

Each car undergoes more than 700 miles of real-world testing before delivery. “Every RSR we create is built to be driven and enjoyed thoroughly,” Schickman said, noting Rogan’s car was extensively tuned and road-proven.

Builds from The RSR Project start at US$375,000 (approx. A$580,000), with typical delivery times of 12–18 months. Customers can commission additional performance upgrades, braking systems, or comfort features, but Rogan’s car remains a purist expression of Porsche’s golden era.