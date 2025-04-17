Kia Australia has confirmed pricing for its Dual Cab Pick-Up variant of the heavily promoted Kia Tasman ute, ahead of pre-orders opening before its arrival into dealerships in July.
The Dual Cab Pick-Up range opens at $42,990 RRP for the S 4×2 trim and ramps up to $74,990 RRP for the X-Pro 4×4 flagship that has been specifically engineered for enhanced off-road performance characteristics.
Dual Cab Pick-Up trims will launch concurrently in July. The Dual Cab Chassis will arrive approximately one month later followed by the Single Cab Chassis in late 2025.
Pricing for these two variants will be announced at a later date.
Australian pricing
|S 4×2
|$42,990
|S 4×4
|$49,990
|SX 4×4
|$54,490
|SX+ 4×4
|$62,390
|X-Line
|$67,990
|X-Pro
|$74,990
“The Tasman is by far Kia Australia’s most anticipated model yet, reflecting the scale of Australia’s ute market and the passion of these owners,” said Kia Australia Chief Executive Officer, Damien Meredith.
“We are confident the input from Kia Australia at each stage of its development, along with its competitive value and versatility, will make it a very strong contender in the local market.”
Under the bonnet of all Kia Tasman models in Australia is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel
engine making 154kW of power and 440Nm of torque that’s mated to an eight-speed torque
converter automatic transmission. The base Tasman S is available in two-wheel drive form, but all
other models are four-wheel drive.
All Tasman models can tow a 3,500kg braked trailer and are available with payload ratings
exceeding 1,000kg, with even the best equipped X-Pro capable of carrying 1,013kg – the highest
possible payload is with the base S 4×2 single cab chassis, which is rated for 1,124kg. All payloads
exceed 1,000kg based on a gross vehicle mass (GVM) rating of 3,250kg across all variants,
contributing to a gross combination mass (GCM) of 6,200kg.
Importantly for some buyers however, all dual cab pick-up variants are also available with a
reduced payload option specifically at meeting the criteria for novated leases, which often require a
payload of under 1,000kg. For now, the Kia Tasman will only be available in dual-cab form, but in
late 2025, Kia will launch a single cab chassis bodystyle as well.
Kia Tasman S standard equipment:
- 17-inch black steel wheels with a full-size spare wheel
- Keyless entry with push button start
- 12.3-inch + 5-inch + 12.3-inch screen set up
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- MFR LED headlights
- Cloth upholstery
- AEB with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring
- Adaptive cruise control
- Rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera (pick-up only)
- Tailgate with lift assistance (pick-up only)
- Integrated trailer brake controller
- Tasman SX model adds:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Snow, sand and mud drive modes
- Satellite navigation
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Tasman SX+ model adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Cloth/synthetic leather trim
- Ambient mood lighting
- Rear air vents
- 2x 240V power outlets
- Wireless phone charger
Tasman X-Line model adds
- Column shifter
- Paddle shifters
- Privacy glass
- Roof rails
- Double wireless phone charger
- Projector LED headlights
- 360-degree camera
- Blind-spot camera
- Synthetic leather trim
- Heated front seats
- Slide/recline rear seats
- 8-way electric driver’s seat
- Rear auto braking
- Rear fender flare storage
Tasman X-Pro model adds:
- Black 17-inch wheels with all terrain tyres
- Electronic locking differential
- X-Trek mode
- Rock mode
- Ground view monitor
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated rear seats
- Ventilated front seats
- 8-way electric front passenger seat
- Sunroof
- Off-road screen page
- Fuel tank undercover protection