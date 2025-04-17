Kia Australia has confirmed pricing for its Dual Cab Pick-Up variant of the heavily promoted Kia Tasman ute, ahead of pre-orders opening before its arrival into dealerships in July.

The Dual Cab Pick-Up range opens at $42,990 RRP for the S 4×2 trim and ramps up to $74,990 RRP for the X-Pro 4×4 flagship that has been specifically engineered for enhanced off-road performance characteristics.

Dual Cab Pick-Up trims will launch concurrently in July. The Dual Cab Chassis will arrive approximately one month later followed by the Single Cab Chassis in late 2025.

Pricing for these two variants will be announced at a later date.

Australian pricing

S 4×2 $42,990 S 4×4 $49,990 SX 4×4 $54,490 SX+ 4×4 $62,390 X-Line $67,990 X-Pro $74,990

“The Tasman is by far Kia Australia’s most anticipated model yet, reflecting the scale of Australia’s ute market and the passion of these owners,” said Kia Australia Chief Executive Officer, Damien Meredith.

“We are confident the input from Kia Australia at each stage of its development, along with its competitive value and versatility, will make it a very strong contender in the local market.”

Under the bonnet of all Kia Tasman models in Australia is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel

engine making 154kW of power and 440Nm of torque that’s mated to an eight-speed torque

converter automatic transmission. The base Tasman S is available in two-wheel drive form, but all

other models are four-wheel drive.

All Tasman models can tow a 3,500kg braked trailer and are available with payload ratings

exceeding 1,000kg, with even the best equipped X-Pro capable of carrying 1,013kg – the highest

possible payload is with the base S 4×2 single cab chassis, which is rated for 1,124kg. All payloads

exceed 1,000kg based on a gross vehicle mass (GVM) rating of 3,250kg across all variants,

contributing to a gross combination mass (GCM) of 6,200kg.

Importantly for some buyers however, all dual cab pick-up variants are also available with a

reduced payload option specifically at meeting the criteria for novated leases, which often require a

payload of under 1,000kg. For now, the Kia Tasman will only be available in dual-cab form, but in

late 2025, Kia will launch a single cab chassis bodystyle as well.

Kia Tasman S standard equipment:

17-inch black steel wheels with a full-size spare wheel

Keyless entry with push button start

12.3-inch + 5-inch + 12.3-inch screen set up

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

MFR LED headlights

Cloth upholstery

AEB with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring

Adaptive cruise control

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera (pick-up only)

Tailgate with lift assistance (pick-up only)

Integrated trailer brake controller

Tasman SX model adds:

17-inch alloy wheels

Snow, sand and mud drive modes

Satellite navigation

Auto-folding mirrors

Adaptive lane guidance

Tasman SX+ model adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Cloth/synthetic leather trim

Ambient mood lighting

Rear air vents

2x 240V power outlets

Wireless phone charger

Tasman X-Line model adds

Column shifter

Paddle shifters

Privacy glass

Roof rails

Double wireless phone charger

Projector LED headlights

360-degree camera

Blind-spot camera

Synthetic leather trim

Heated front seats

Slide/recline rear seats

8-way electric driver’s seat

Rear auto braking

Rear fender flare storage

Tasman X-Pro model adds: