The Land Rover Defender has appeared in countless guises – from rugged off-roader to commercial workhorse and high-performance flagship – but it’s never officially been offered as a ute. That’s changed thanks to Dutch outfit Heritage Customs, which has created the first pick-up conversion based on the modern Defender 130.

The project begins with Land Rover’s longest Defender body style, powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 producing 312kW (419hp). Heritage Customs removes a large section of the roof to form a compact load tray and adds a roll hoop for reinforcement and visual impact. The tray is finished with a protective bed liner, while a roof rack provides space for tools or gear – including a relocated spare wheel that usually sits on the tailgate.

The company calls the vehicle a “semi-coachbuilt project”, reflecting how much of the original Defender’s character is retained. Buyers can commission the ute in a custom colour, choose from a range of wheel designs, and specify tailored interior finishes. Heritage also offers accessories developed in-house to match the conversion’s off-road intent.

Two design themes are available. The Heritage Edition embraces a classic aesthetic with refined detailing and elegant paintwork, appealing to traditionalists who want a timeless look. The Urban Edition, created in collaboration with British tuner Urban Automotive, takes a bolder approach with a blacked-out finish, wider wheelarches, and four roof-mounted light bars for a more aggressive city-ready stance.

Each ute is hand-built at Heritage Customs’ facility in The Netherlands, and buyers can now secure a build slot. The conversion costs about A$115,000 on top of the donor Defender, with construction taking between two and three months depending on options.

While Land Rover itself has yet to announce an official Defender ute, the Heritage Customs project shows the potential demand for such a model – particularly in markets like Australia, where utes dominate both work and lifestyle segments.

A production-ready version of the Urban Edition is set to make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2026, offering enthusiasts an early glimpse at what could be the most distinctive Defender yet.